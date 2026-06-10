OPEN Stock: Is Opendoor More than a Meme Stock?

Part tech platform and part property trader, Opendoor [OPEN] is best known for its “iBuying” model. It uses algorithms to make near-instant cash offers on homes, renovates them and then resells them.

The company also generates revenue through service fees, home sales and ancillary real estate services, positioning itself as a faster and more convenient alternative to the traditional home-selling process.

Founded in 2014, Opendoor listed via a SPAC merger in December 2020.

OPEN stock plummeted after its post-IPO high and remained in the doldrums until the middle of 2025, when it suddenly spiked.

And this is where the meme stock piece comes in. Canadian hedge fund manager Eric Jackson started posting on X about OPEN in July. This was seemingly the catalyst for a 400% spike in the share price, leading commentators to compare it to the likes of GameStop [GME].

“When I first started tweeting about Opendoor… I definitely wasn’t thinking it was going to be considered a meme stock,” Jackson, founder and portfolio manager of EMJ Capital, said at the time. “It’s a real business. It’s not just investors pinning their hopes on some fake crypto coin.”

After a peak in September 2025, OPEN stock has declined progressively, but it has not sunk down to the level from which Jackson’s initial flurry of tweets raised it.

OPEN stock chart by TradingView

In other words, it has not followed the typical trajectory of meme stocks, which typically spike to jaw-dropping heights then fall back just as fast.

Part of this might be attributable to the fact that Opendoor is, as Jackson said, a real business, and one which has some potentially exciting prospects.

A quiet pivot

Jackson remains the firm’s biggest cheerleader.

Notwithstanding OPEN stock’s drop-off, Jackson now thinks that his initial forecast of $82 “may have been too conservative”.

Back in March, he pointed out on X that Opendoor’s weekly acquisitions had climbed from some 131 homes to 442, while its headcount was down 40%.

He also flagged the recent appointment of Kaz Nejatian as CEO. Nejatian had previously been at Shopify [SHOP], where he helped build its high-margin merchant-services ecosystem – including payments, lending and point-of-sale products – and eventually rose to chief operating officer, overseeing a business segment responsible for the majority of Shopify’s revenue.

In short, he built a reputation as a product and operations executive who expanded Shopify from being primarily an e-commerce website builder into a broader commerce infrastructure platform.

According to Jackson, Opendoor is in the midst of a similar shift.

He likens it to Carvana [CVNA], where, he says, “the car was never the whole business. The financial products were.”

Similarly, for Opendoor, the home is merely “the distribution channel”: “Mortgage, title, insurance and the closing stack are where this gets much bigger.”

In this sense, it is no longer about whether Opendoor’s business model works. “The better question now is whether Opendoor is quietly becoming a housing-fintech platform.”

Could tokenisation change the game for Opendoor?

In light of this, another interesting angle is tokenisation.

Tokenisation in real estate refers to representing ownership or cash-flow rights in property as digital tokens on a blockchain, enabling fractional ownership and easier transfer of economic exposure.

In March, CoinDesk reported that Nejatian had said that tokenisation had the “highest theoretical upside” for the company.

Once Opendoor establishes deep market liquidity and a robust digital transaction layer, it could broaden into new models for buying, selling, financing and investing in residential property that are not currently accessible at scale.

Tokenisation could reduce frictional transaction costs, enable fractional ownership to widen investor participation and unlock alternative financing structures tied to underlying property cash flows. In doing so, it would make residential real estate more accessible and tradable for both institutional and retail investors.

However, in practice this would require significant legal and regulatory infrastructure, so it is more relevant today as a potential financing or liquidity enhancement layer than a core part of Opendoor’s operating model.

Welcome to the Russell 3000

Investors seem to share Jackson’s conviction as to Opendoor’s bright prospects. The firm recently announced it had been selected for inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index as part of the 2026 reconstitution, effective 26 June.

The Russell 3000 is a benchmark index comprising the 3,000 largest publicly traded companies in the US, representing approximately 98% of the investable domestic equity market. Membership is determined primarily by market capitalisation and is reviewed annually during the index reconstitution process. Inclusion often reflects a company’s increased size and prominence within public markets, making it more visible to institutional investors.

Russell 3000 inclusion can drive incremental demand for a stock because index funds and ETFs that track the benchmark are required to own it. It can also improve trading liquidity and broaden institutional ownership, potentially reducing share-price volatility over time.

Going for broker: OPAD vs CVNA vs OPEN

Let’s compare Opendoor to two related companies: one competitor and one fellow traveller.

Offerpad [OPAD] is Opendoor’s closest direct iBuyer competitor, operating a similar instant cash offer model where homes are purchased, lightly renovated and resold. The key relationship is competitive but structurally convergent: both rely on algorithmic pricing, short holding periods and service fees typically in the 5-6% range. However, Offerpad operates at far smaller scale, with more limited market coverage and lower transaction volume, making it less systemically important than Opendoor. It also leans slightly more into service add-ons such as moving assistance and flexible closing options. In effect, Offerpad acts as a smaller, more constrained version of the same iBuying model Opendoor is trying to industrialise.

Carvana, meanwhile, is not a housing company, but it is often used as a structural analogue for Opendoor because both attempt to digitise a traditionally illiquid, brokered market. Carvana buys used cars, reconditions them and resells them through an online-first marketplace, mirroring Opendoor’s buy-renovate-resell loop in residential property. The key linkage is balance-sheet-driven market-making: both companies temporarily hold physical assets to compress transaction friction and increase consumer convenience. The difference is that Carvana operates in a faster-turning, more standardised asset class, while Opendoor faces higher asset heterogeneity, financing risk and regulatory complexity in real estate.

This is how their fundamentals compare.

OPEN CVNA OPAD Market Cap $4.19bn $49.86bn $24.08m P/S Ratio 0.91 3.49 0.04 Estimated Sales Growth (Current Fiscal Year) -10.84% 36.73% -27.46% Estimated Sales Growth (Next Fiscal Year) 72.76% 24.73% 35.08%

Source: Yahoo Finance

Conclusion: The investment case for OPEN stock

Opendoor is somewhere between meme stock dynamics and genuine business transformation.

The bull case argues it is evolving beyond cyclical iBuying into a housing-fintech platform, leveraging the appointment of a CEO with a merchant services background, expanding adjacencies like mortgage, title and potentially tokenised real estate, with Russell 3000 inclusion reinforcing institutional legitimacy and liquidity.

The bear case is that it remains a capital-intensive, low-margin property trader exposed to housing cycles, execution risk and structurally thin spreads that technology has yet to solve. Recent volatility reflects both narratives colliding, amplified by retail enthusiasm but grounded in real operational change.

Ultimately, Opendoor is neither a meme stock nor a fully proven fintech platform – yet.

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The content in this article is for informational purposes only. Opto Markets LLC does not recommend any specific securities or investment strategies. Investing involves risk & investments may lose value, including the loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investors should consider their investment objectives and risks carefully before investing.