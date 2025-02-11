No Thanks, Elon

This was OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s response to a $97.4bn takeover offer made by a consortium of investors led by Elon Musk. Altman added: “but we will buy twitter for $9.74bn if you want”. However, Altman’s negative does not necessarily mean that the offer is dead, the BBC clarified, as the OpenAI board could approve the deal — particularly if the amount is increased. When consulted on Tuesday, Grok, Musk’s own artificial intelligence bot, observed that OpenAI “is currently valued at around $340bn”.

Chip Stock Predicts 15–20% Revenue Growth

Lattice Semiconductor [LSCC] reported Q4 2024 revenue of $117.4m, down 8% sequentially and 31% year-on-year due to inventory normalization and macro headwinds. CEO Ford Tamer highlighted record design wins and double-digit growth from new products, Seeking Alpha reported. Q1 2025 revenue is projected at $115m–125m. A “U-shaped recovery” is expected in 2025, with long-term growth of 15–20% by 2026.

CATL Reboot Pushes Down Lithium

Asian lithium stocks fell as Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL) [300750:SZ] and Jiangsu Lopal [603906:SS] restarted a refinery after a five-month halt, Bloomberg reported, pressuring an oversupplied market. Lithium prices remain weak, down some 90% from 2022 highs, despite global production cuts. Jiangsu Lopal dropped 3.6% in Hong Kong, while CATL, Tianqi Lithium [002466:SZ] and Ganfeng Lithium [GNENF] declined. Analysts warn the move could weigh on lithium prices further.

Are Gaming Stocks a ‘Buy’ in 2025?

Following a couple of fallow years after the “artificial and temporary spike in demand” caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the gaming industry looks set to return to growth in 2025. The launches of Nintendo’s [NTDOY] Switch 2 hardware and Take-Two [TTWO] publisher Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto VI are expected to drive the market. OPTO explores the investment case for NTDOY, TTWO and Electronic Arts [EA] as the sector prepares for a busy year.

Oil Major Won’t Go Green After All

BP [BP] plans a “fundamental reset” after 2024 profits fell to $8.9bn from $13.8bn in 2023, hit by lower oil, gas and refining margins. The company is expected to scale back renewables and boost fossil fuel output, according to the BBC, following Shell [SHEL] and Equinor [EQNR]. BP is likely to scrap its 50GW renewables target on February 26, after freezing wind projects and placing the majority of its offshore wind assets in a joint venture last year.

Intel Climbs on Positive Reviews

Intel [INTC] shares rose 3%, outperforming the market, as reviewers including PCWorld and TomsHardware praised its Core Ultra 9 275HX processor for performance and battery life. Notebook Check called it the fastest chip on the market, surpassing Advanced Micro Device’s [AMD] Ryzen 9 7945HX3D in PassMark tests, Seeking Alpha outlined. Intel’s strong Q4 results reflected its 2024 restructuring, though analysts remain cautious on guidance.

Biopharma FY Revenue Beat

Vertex [VRTX] reported Q4 2024 revenue of $2.91bn, up 16% year-over-year, driven by cystic fibrosis products and Casgevy, its sickle cell gene therapy treatment. Full-year revenue hit $11.02bn, exceeding guidance. For 2025, Vertex projects $11.75bn–12bn in revenue, an 8% midpoint growth. Q4 EPS was $3.98, slightly below estimates, while revenue beat expectations. OPTO last week highlighted Vertex as one of three biopharma stocks worth watching in 2025.

The content in this article is for informational purposes only. Opto Markets LLC does not recommend any specific securities or investment strategies. Investing involves risk & investments may lose value, including the loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investors should consider their investment objectives and risks carefully before investing.