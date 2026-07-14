NFLX Earnings Preview: Netflix Seeks Cure for Content Overload

Netflix [NFLX] wants your attention.

Years after its pandemic-era heyday – as a member of the FAANG market-makers, alongside Facebook (now Meta [META]), Amazon [AMZN], Apple [AAPL], and Alphabet’s [GOOGL] Google – Netflix is responding to flagging engagement with a pivot to new business lines, among them a cheaper, ad-funded tier, live sporting events and streaming options.

This means the company that once listed its main competitor as sleep is having to leverage its weight in a wider range of markets, and against a wider range of competitors.

Over the years, the firm’s intentionally opaque strategy has confused investors and competitors alike. As a result, ahead of its Q2 earnings, all eyes are fixed on the stock for signs this pivot is bearing fruit. CMC Aureon investigates what Wall Street expects from the earnings report as Netflix steps into a new, more uncertain era.

Are you still watching?

Having blossomed from a DVD rental service to being synonymous for streaming, Netflix has historically captured growth by expanding its offerings, including through in-house productions and, starting in late 2023, live sporting events. The aborted Warner Bros Discovery [WBD] acquisition represented just such an effort, but the stock has seen plenty of shakeups since then.

Co-founder Reed Hastings officially exited the company on 4 June, ending a 30-year tenure and signalling for many observers a departure from a historic focus on the core streaming business.

In early June, speaking at the Bloomberg Tech conference, Chief Product and Technology Officer Elizabeth Stone said that Netflix was integrating generative artificial intelligence (AI), natural language processing and voice interface to help combat ‘content overload’. Its expanding partnership with AI animation studio INKubator represents a more experimental, riskier play on the evolving capabilities of AI.

Then, on 9 July, the Wall Street Journal reported that Netflix executives were considering adding live channels that continuously stream certain programmes, potentially organised by genre. Hailed by critics as a ‘reinvention of cable’, the new service could involve bundling other subscription-based streaming services into its offering. Video podcasts and live streams from prominent content creators could represent another new offering. The company is also reportedly considering an acquisition of film-review platform LetterBox, which boasts 30m members and a potential price tag of $250m.

Many observers point to falling engagement numbers as the core reason Netflix is targeting new markets – according to Nielsen, its share of TV viewership dropped to an 11-month low of 7.8% in April.

In Q1 2026, Netflix reported revenue of $12.25bn, up 16.2% year-on-year but virtually flat sequentially, and EPS of $1.23, both ahead of Wall Street expectations and its own targets, and somewhat inflated by the $2.8bn termination fee from its aborted Warner Bros acquisition. Its operating margin was 32.3%. For the full year, management maintained a forecast revenue of $50.7bn-51.7bn and an operating margin target of 31.5%. The company is also aiming to expand its ad-supported tier into 15 new international markets, and earn $3bn in ad revenue, twice the amount earned in 2025.

Ahead of its Q2 results, to be reported after the market closes on Thursday, 16 July, analysts are expecting EPS of $0.79 on revenue of $12.58bn.

NFLX chills

As a former market maker with a significant market cap, NFLX stock’s performance continues to have an outsized impact on wider indexes. It hit its first peak in late 2021, riding pandemic-fuelled enthusiasm for streaming services. It then dipped sharply in early 2022 before recovering to reach even greater heights in mid-2025, thanks to investor enthusiasm surrounding the firm’s strong financials, ad-based revenue and pivot to live event streaming.

NFLX took a nosedive in late 2025, however, weighed down further when its planned acquisition of Warner Bros Digital fell apart in February. As of late June, NFLX had dipped 45% from its all-time-high of $134.12, logged in June 2025. At that point, it was trading at the widest discount to its 200-day moving average in more than four years, and was one of the Nasdaq-100’s worst performers in the year to date.

As of 13 July, NFLX shares were trading at $73.83, down 21.26% since 1 January and down over 40% in the past 12 months.

NFLX stock chart by TradingView

Competing for eyeballs: NFLX vs PSKY vs GOOGL

While Netflix remains a brand-name presence in the field of streaming, it is no longer the only entrant of note, with fierce competition from streaming services offered by diversified behemoths such as Amazon, Apple and Disney [DIS].

Indeed, if Netflix’s ambitions are to be given credence, a comparison with magnificent seven titan Alphabet could be enlightening. Critics of Netflix’s potential pivot to live streaming and user-created content have argued that the streaming giant is trying to become the new YouTube. This is an oversimplification, but the two firms share a number of commonalities, as titans of the attention economy targeting significant ad revenue, and as former members of the FAANG group that have experienced divergent fortunes.

In Q1 2026, Alphabet recorded consolidated revenue of $109.9bn, up 22%. Advertising represented $77.25bn of that. Given the diverse advertising channels Alphabet commands, however, YouTube ad revenue – $9.88bn in Q1 – might be the most illustrative of what a scaled ad-supported streaming company could hope for.

Another more recent entrant represents the lengths to which Netflix may have to go to defend its dominant market position. Back in February, Paramount Skydance [PSKY] won the extended bidding war for Warner Bros Discovery. While the deal has yet to go through – EU approval is still pending and 12 states have filed an anti-trust suit opposing the merger – the combined entity would control around one-third of films and cable TV programming in the US.

In its most recent quarter, reported on 4 May, the David Ellison-headed company logged $7.3bn in revenue from its streaming, film production and television media verticals, up just 2% y/y but ahead of Wall Street estimates. The company reaffirmed its full-year outlook of $30bn in revenue, though the firm will have to contend with the $111bn cost of its Warner Bros Discovery acquisition – assuming it surmounts the obstacles the merger currently faces.

Here is how the three stocks compare in terms of fundamentals:

NFLX GOOGL PSKY Market Cap $308.95bn $4.35tn $10.53bn P/S Ratio 6.77 10.33 0.26 Estimated Sales Growth (Current Fiscal Year) 13.74% 21.27% 3.34% Estimated Sales Growth (Next Fiscal Year) 11.68% 19.47% 1.60%

Source: Yahoo Finance

NFLX stock: The investment case

The bull case for Netflix

Numerous analysts have highlighted a strong content pipeline for the second half of the year, and the company’s targeted expansion of its ad-supported tier could help it reach its ad revenue goals. Increased fees, however, could both hurt and help the company, either by locking in greater income from loyal customers, or driving on-the-fence customers to trim their subscription expenses and look elsewhere for content. On the flip side, continued improvements to its AI-optimised search and suggestion features could help viewers find more binge-worthy content in an ever-expanding library.

Netflix’s recent focus on live sporting events, video podcasts and streaming represents a bid to appeal to younger audiences, who have a clear preference for social video over traditional television. As Forbes contributor Rick Ellis argued in a recent article, Netflix may not become the next YouTube, but it could become a more premium home for top-tier creators, offering a more curated environment and guaranteed income.

The bear case for Netflix

Netflix’s greatest (non-business) challenge may no longer be the pesky human need for sleep, but the natural ceiling for growth in streaming markets. A Netflix executive, quoted by Ellis, recently admitted that “at some point, you’ve reached all the people likely to subscribe to your service without some substantial discount.” Evolving consumer habits are another challenge. Plagued by ‘subscription fatigue’, many are choosing to be more selective about the content they watch or – worse still – cut down on screen time altogether. At the same time, fierce competition from challengers of all shapes and sizes could continue to eat into Netflix’s market share, especially as its attention is divided between a larger number of business areas.

Conclusion

The attention economy is no longer the goldmine it once was, with more and better funded players competing for screentime limited by the demands of human existence and, increasingly, consumer choices. With its dominant position in the streaming market showing signs of slippage, Netflix is targeting higher-margin, more-sustainable revenue streams. In the run-up to Q2 earnings, the company will certainly have the rapt attention of its investors – though if results disappoint, some may decide it is time to change the channel.

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The content in this article is for informational purposes only. Opto Markets LLC does not recommend any specific securities or investment strategies. Investing involves risk & investments may lose value, including the loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investors should consider their investment objectives and risks carefully before investing.