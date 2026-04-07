MRVL Stock: Marvell Makes Big-Picture Move

From the meteoric rise of memory stocks to the latent potential of photonics picks, few segments are as buzzy as artificial intelligence (AI) ‘picks and shovels’. And with an avalanche of updates in March, Marvell [MRVL] is the latest to step into the spotlight.

Based in Wilmington, Delaware, the fabless chipmaker designs and sells a range of products for AI, cloud computing and telecoms applications. These include custom application specific integrated circuits (ASICs) for hyperscalers such as Amazon [AMZN] and Microsoft [MSFT], as well as networking switches, optical interconnects, storage controllers and security‑oriented silicon.

In the first three months of the year, bullish earnings and strategic acquisitions underlined Marvell’s “accelerated infrastructure” product portfolio for data centres, and prompted plenty of bullish forecasts from management and analysts alike for fiscal 2027. At the end of March, however, a headlining deal with Nvidia [NVDA] stole the show. In this article, CMC Aureon examines what this partnership means for Marvell, and how its full-stack positioning compares to other peers in the semiconductors space.

New connections

Marvell kicked off 2026 with two acquisitions, each contributing to its connectivity portfolio. The first, completed on 2 February, saw the chipmaker buy Celestial AI, adding the Photonic Fabric optical interconnect technology to its portfolio. The cash-and-stock deal consisted of $1bn in cash and approximately 27 million shares, for a total value of $3.25bn. The second, completed on 10 February, involved the purchase of XConn Technology, a provider of advanced PCIe and CXL switching silicon. Marvell expects the firms to contribute to revenue in Q3 2028 and Q3 2027, respectively.

On 5 March, the company reported record Q4 2026 revenue of $2.22bn, up 22% year-on-year and driven by growth in its data centre business – no surprise there. Indeed, full-year revenue grew 42% y/y to $8.2bn, over $6bn of which came from Marvell’s data centre segment. Management now expects 2027 revenue to approach $11bn, bolstered by data centre growth of 40% and interconnect growth of 50%.

Next, on 31 March, Nvidia announced it was investing $2bn in Marvell as part of a partnership to develop silicon photonics and improve data centre networking systems to speed up data flows. The NVLink Fusion tie-up will offer “customers building on Nvidia architectures greater choice and flexibility in developing next-generation infrastructure,” according to the press release from Marvell. In practice, this means “seamless integration” between Marvell’s custom AI chips and Nvidia’s GPUs and storage and networking solutions.

While the influx of cash is sure to benefit Marvell, this partnership is the latest in a string of investments the world’s most valuable company has been making in a bid to hold its position at the centre of all things AI. This push has seen it move into new areas of AI infrastructure; earlier in March, Nvidia launched an AI inference chip, the first product beyond its core GPU offerings.

MRVL’s steady climb

MRVL stock is up 122.27% in the past 12 months, but it has seen relatively gradual gains compared to the meteoric rise of memory stock Sandisk [SNDK] and photonics peer Lumentum [LITE], due in part to sharp declines following Q2 and Q3 earnings as guidance failed to meet inflated investor hype. Q4 results, however, seemed bullish enough for investors, driving the share price up some 10% after the earnings call. The Nvidia deal pushed MRVL up an additional 20% over two days.

As of April 6, Marvell was trading around 52-week highs to close at $109.51. While still below the all-time high of $123.41 logged in January 2025, it was up 28.96% in the year to date.

Chip Kings: MRVL vs AVGO vs CIEN

Given its wide product offering, Marvell competes with several semiconductor heavyweights, especially as everyone tries to grab a slice of the $700bn AI infrastructure pie.

Broadcom [AVGO], in particular, competes with Marvell in the custom ASIC market; in February, Evercore analyst Mark Lipacis wrote that, while Broadcom is still seen as “best-in-class”, Marvell is gaining, thanks to its flexibility, inroads with major hyperscalers and “superior front-end circuit design capabilities”.

Marvell’s increased photonics presence also brings it into competition with networking solutions provider Ciena [CIEN]. The latter recorded a $7bn backlog in Q1 2026, backed by business from four major hyperscalers. In early March, CIEN stock saw a sharp sell-off after Q1 earnings despite beating estimates; in the aftermath, however, investment firms including Bank of America upgraded the stock, citing its growth prospects in intra-data centre connectivity.

Metric MRVL AVGO CIEN Market Cap $93.66bn $1.49trn $63.31bn P/S Ratio 11.37 22.42 12.69 Estimated Sales Growth (Current Fiscal Year) 32.37% 63.86% 28.27% Estimated Sales Growth (Next Fiscal Year) 36.27% 49.17% 20.19%

Source: Yahoo Finance

MRVL Stock: The Investment Case

The Bull Case for Marvell

Following bullish earnings and the Nvidia deal, few analysts had bad things to say about Marvell. In early March, Bank of America upgraded the stock from ‘neutral’ to ‘buy’, with a price target of $110, citing its leverage in AI optical connectivity and solid relationship with both Amazon and Microsoft. JPMorgan raised its target to $135, representing an upside of 23.28% from the 6 April close. Jefferies maintained a ‘buy’ rating and a $120 price target, while Evercore aimed even higher, with an ‘outperform’ rating and a $155 price target. Oppenheimer named Marvell among its top chip picks for 2026, citing the momentum of the ongoing AI race and the company’s potential for “structural growth for through-cycle outperformance”.

The Bear Case for Marvell

As Marvell’s portfolio expands, so does its exposure to competitors in a wider range of segments. While the company seems to be banking on its flexibility and capacity to provide end- to-end solutions, it is typically outclassed by more specialised players, as with Broadcom in the ASIC space or Ciena in the data-centre-interconnect space.

The most recent warning bell for investors was prominent insider selling. Between 30 March and 3 April, Marvell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Mark Casper cut his holdings by 46%, selling 17,854 shares for an estimated $1.89m. With MRVL prices hovering not far from all-time highs, this activity could be a sign some insiders are not convinced the stock has much more room to grow.

Conclusion

A fresh influx of $2bn in investment, a place in the Nvidia AI infrastructure universe and a growing connectivity footprint all represent key tailwinds for Marvell. However, amid the heightened competition of the AI infrastructure race, the firm may not be able to keep pace with more specialised peers, and MRVL stock may fail to push above historic highs.

The content in this article is for informational purposes only. Opto Markets LLC does not recommend any specific securities or investment strategies. Investing involves risk & investments may lose value, including the loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investors should consider their investment objectives and risks carefully before investing.