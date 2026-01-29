META, MSFT, TSLA Earnings: No Surprises

Reporting earnings earlier this week, Meta [META] beat expectations with $59.89bn in Q4 2025 revenue and $8.88 EPS; Mark Zuckerberg announced a “major artificial intelligence (AI) acceleration”. Microsoft [MSFT] posted adjusted EPS of $4.14 on 17% revenue growth to $81.27bn, with Satya Nadella saying the firm is “only at the beginning phases of AI diffusion”. Tesla [TSLA], meanwhile, reported its first annual revenue decline as it shifts focus from electric vehicles toward AI and robotics.

Here, OpenAI, Have Some More Money

Nvidia [NVDA], Amazon [AMZN] and Microsoft are in talks to invest up to $60bn in OpenAI, according to The Information. Nvidia, already a key backer, could commit as much as $30bn, while Amazon’s participation may hinge on expanded cloud and commercial agreements. The discussions follow reports that SoftBank [SFTBY] is also considering an additional $30bn investment.

Rare Earth Stocks Drop on White House Flip-flop

The Trump administration is pulling back from plans to guarantee minimum prices for US critical minerals projects, Reuters reported. The move, as a Senate committee reviews an existing price floor for MP Materials [MP], would reverse earlier industry commitments but not affect the MP deal. Shares fell across the sector, with USA Rare Earth [USAR], United States Antimony [UAMY] and Critical Metals [CRML] leading losses, Seeking Alpha noted.

Will This Be the Year That DeFi Goes Mainstream?

Decentralized finance (DeFi) aims to recreate traditional financial services — payments, lending, trading and asset management — on blockchain networks, without relying on centralized intermediaries. Until recently, DeFi was considered a niche segment of the crypto ecosystem. However, in recent months both governments and major financial institutions have been quaffing the DeFi kool-aid, as OPTO outlines.

SpaceX IPO: Written in the Stars?

Elon Musk has suggested SpaceX’s stock market debut could occur in mid-June, aligning with the close conjunction of Venus and Jupiter in the night sky and, coincidentally, Musk’s own birthday. The rocket maker is targeting $50bn at a valuation of $1.5trn, which would make it far and away the largest IPO in history. Musk’s decision to go public is motivated by the need for more funding, the Financial Times reported.

Beef Baron-Backed PicPay Makes Nasdaq Debut

The Brazilian fintech [PICS] began trading on Wednesday at $19 a share, raising $434m at a valuation of $2.5bn. PicPay is owned by Wesley and Joesley Batista, who run JBS [JBS], the world’s largest meatpacking company, which had its own IPO last June and was the single largest donor to the Trump inauguration. Founded in 2012, PicPay was bought by the Batistas in 2015 and boasts 66 million customers in its home market.

ADBE Stock: Is There Hope for Adobe?

Adobe [ADBE] is no longer the scrappy disruptor of the ‘80s and ‘90s, nor even the top-of-its-game market leader of the ‘00s and ‘10s. It is a dominant, cash-flow-rich, but mature technology stalwart, balancing innovation with the responsibilities of scale. As it struggles to remain relevant, ADBE stock is down more than 32% over the last 12 months. OPTO asks if there is any hope the Adobe share price will get its mojo back.

