Is this the tech rout we were warned about?

The magnificent seven – Nvidia [NVDA], Meta Platforms [META], Apple [AAPL], Microsoft [MSFT], Alphabet [GOOGL], Amazon [AMZN] and Tesla [TSLA] – have collectively lost more than $2.3tn in market value this month. The shift reflects growing concerns that hyperscalers’ massive artificial intelligence (AI) capital expenditure will not generate sufficient returns, while rising component costs pressure margins. By contrast, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index [SOX] has surged 93% in the first half of 2026, the Financial Times reported.

Chipmakers lead on South Korea investment plan

South Korea has unveiled an investment plan to expand domestic semiconductor manufacturing, with Samsung Electronics [SSNLF] and SK Hynix [000660:KS] committing a combined $590bn alongside government support. The initiative forms part of President Lee Jae Myung’s strategy to boost the country’s semiconductor, data centre and robotics industries while expanding chip production capacity beyond the Seoul region.

AI-fuelled spike in power M&A

The buildout of data centres has led to a record $203.6bn of US power and utility M&A in the first five months of 2026, surpassing the total for all of 2025, while announced data-centre investment more than doubled year-on-year to $151.5bn. The biggest transactions included NextEra Energy’s [NEE] proposed $112bn enterprise-value acquisition of Dominion Energy [D], and the $33bn purchase of AES Corporation [AES] by BlackRock’s [BLK] Global Infrastructure Partners, the Financial Times detailed.

Are these three ‘vertical’ software stocks AI-proof?

Vertical software-as-a-service companies serving niche industries such as finance, construction and life sciences are demonstrating resilient revenue growth despite a broader software sell-off in 2025. The question now is whether advances in AI agents could allow companies to build bespoke solutions in-house, reducing reliance on third-party providers. On Foresight, Aureon details three such stocks: nCino [NCNO], Veeva Systems [VEEV] and Procore Technologies [PCOR].

iPhone 18 Pro revealed in massive Apple leak

Apple is investigating a data breach after a ransomware group reportedly leaked more than 200,000 files stolen from Indian manufacturing partner Tata Electronics, including component specifications and images of the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro. The leak also included documents relating to Tesla, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company [TSM] and Qualcomm [QCOM], according to Reuters.

The end of the road for Strategy’s strategy?

Strategy [MSTR] has authorised the sale of up to $1.25bn of bitcoin [BTC], marking a sharp shift from its long-standing strategy of never selling its holdings. The move came after the company’s enterprise mNAV fell below 1, signalling that its liabilities and equity have overtaken the value of its BTC treasury. The question now, according to The Defiant, “is whether measured, dividend-driven sales steady the capital stack or confirm that the accretion machine has run out of road.”

BlackSky looks up

In the wake of SpaceX’s [SPCX] historic IPO, investors are realising the breadth of the space ecosystem. One key space player, geospatial intelligence firm BlackSky [BKSY], leverages its satellite network and AI-enabled Spectra platform to deliver “real-time, space-based intelligence” to government and commercial clients. With recent analyst reratings and a bullish outlook from management bolstered by its subscription-based revenue model, Aureon takes a look at what the stars might hold for BKSY stock.

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