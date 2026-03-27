Is AI Actually Delivering ROI for Businesses?

New research from Studio Graphene shows artificial intelligence (AI) adoption is now mainstream in the UK, with 78% of firms using AI tools and 14% still evaluating deployment by 2026. However, financial results lag: only 31% report a positive ROI, 18% say projects underperformed and 16% say it’s too early to judge. Without defining where AI sits in workflows, said Studio Graphene director Ritam Gandhi, “building a long-term business case for AI and realising its value will be difficult”, TechRadar reported.

It's Official: Social Media is Addictive

A Los Angeles jury has awarded $6m to a 20-year-old woman who sued Meta [META] and Alphabet’s [GOOGL] Google over her childhood social media addiction. Jurors found the tech giants intentionally designed addictive platforms that harmed her mental health. Meta protested that “teen mental health is profoundly complex and cannot be linked to a single app”, while Google claimed the case misunderstood YouTube. Both say they will appeal.

Is the SpaceX IPO Imminent?

Elon Musk’s SpaceX plans to raise about $75bn in its IPO, up from an initial $50bn target, the Financial Times reported, following a SpaceX executive meeting with investors on Wednesday; it is aiming for a $1.75tn valuation. If completed, it would be the largest listing in history, surpassing Saudi Aramco’s $29bn IPO. The Texas-based company has yet to file its prospectus but it now seems it could debut by June.

What to Expect from Two of the Biggest IPOs of 2026

OPTO unpacks the mooted IPOs of the ‘big two’ generative AI startups. OpenAI offers a high-profile entry into the market, but key financial metrics remain opaque, making valuation uncertain until its S-1 filing. Anthropic, meanwhile, shows rapid growth and ambitious revenue targets, yet its profitability is still developing. Both listings could deliver substantial upside if growth trajectories continue, but investors will need to weigh high valuations against a number of risks.

Pony AI Rides into Europe

Along with its partner Uber [UBER], the Chinese robotaxi firm [PONY] has begun testing autonomous vehicles in Zagreb, Croatia, its first deployment in Europe. The robotaxis, manufactured by BAIC Motor Corp [BMCLF] and equipped with Pony AI’s self-driving software, will be owned and operated by local startup Verne before being available via the Uber app. For its part, Uber plans to launch driverless rides in more than 10 markets in 2026.

Super Micro is in Macro Trouble

On Wednesday, shareholders filed a class action suit against the San Jose-based chipmaker [SMCI], accusing it of securities fraud for allegedly concealing its reliance on China-linked sales that violated US export controls. This follows last week’s revelation that three individuals linked to the company, including a co-founder, had assisted in smuggling an estimated $2.5bn worth of AI technology into China.

Why Did Nvidia Offload AI Drug Developer Recursion?

Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, Recursion Pharmaceuticals [RXRX] is a clinical-stage biotechnology firm. It was founded in 2013 to industrialise drug discovery using automation, high-throughput biology and machine learning, positioning itself early within the “TechBio” category. It boasts an impressive laundry list of partners, but has yet to market a drug. OPTO examines its investment case, especially in light of key 13F moves from Nvidia and Cathie Wood.

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