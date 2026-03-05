IOT Stock Earnings Preview: Can Samsara Break the Revenue Cycle?

Choosing a stock ticker that matches your sector demonstrates a particular kind of confidence. Indeed, Samsara [IOT] is a prominent IoT firm and, as such, its fortunes are closely tied to the fortunes of the broader space. That alignment gives investors a shorthand signal, though execution must still validate the thesis.

After a period where IoT has shifted from flashy gadgets to real enterprise value — with connected devices and industrial automation driving sustained market growth after initial hype — the broader theme continues expanding at double‑digit rates. That backdrop means this earnings print is less about novelty and more about whether core demand drivers are still intact and accelerating.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Francisco, Samsara provides IoT-enabled technology solutions primarily to the transport and logistics sectors. While its initial focus was fleet telematics and vehicle tracking, the company has since broadened its offering to encompass equipment and site visibility, workplace safety tools and artificial intelligence-driven (AI) operational analytics.

At the core of its ecosystem is the Connected Operations Cloud, a software platform designed to help organizations reliant on physical assets aggregate and analyze IoT-generated data. The objective is to translate real-time operational data into actionable insights that enhance efficiency, safety and cost control.

Supported by a diversified customer base, credible industry positioning and solid financial execution, Samsara offers exposure to a structural digitization trend within industrial and physical operations — an area that remains relatively underrepresented in mainstream investor narratives.

Samsara is set to release its Q4 and FY2026 results after the market closes on March 5, covering the period ended January 31, 2026.

Let’s look at the key signals investors will be parsing in this earnings call.

Expectations and Company Guidance

Consensus forecasts from 17 analysts compiled by LSEG point to revenue of approximately $422.25m, representing 21.9% year-over-year growth from $346.29m. This aligns with management’s December 4, 2025, guidance of $421m–423m for the quarter.

On the bottom line, the mean EPS estimate stands at $0.13, in line with company guidance of $0.12–0.13. The consensus earnings estimate has remained unchanged over the past three months, suggesting stable expectations heading into the print.

For operating performance, prior guidance called for EBIT in the range of $67.36m–67.68m for the quarter.

Track Record and Recent Context

The company has exceeded both revenue and earnings expectations for seven consecutive quarters, establishing a consistent pattern of outperformance. However, the IOT share price has had a difficult few months, plunging from an early December peak into a trough from which it is only now showing signs of recovery.

IOT stock chart by TradingView

This slump seems primarily due to multiple compression rather than operational deterioration.

Despite strong revenue growth, profitability remains marginal, with negative net margins and modest returns on equity weighing on sentiment. Additionally, high-growth software names have faced broader rotation pressure amid elevated rates and valuation sensitivity, limiting upside despite solid fundamentals.

Key Metrics to Watch

In light of this, investors will be focused on whether Samsara can sustain revenue growth above 20% and maintain its recent top-line momentum. Equally important will be signs of improving profitability. Progress toward delivering FY 2026 EPS of $0.50 will serve as a key benchmark for execution.

Beyond the headline numbers, attention will focus on the performance of the company’s core software infrastructure platform, trends in customer acquisition and expansion, and management’s forward guidance on sustaining double-digit growth within the IoT-connected operations market.

Sentiment and Valuation

The current average analyst rating is ‘buy’, with 17 ‘strong buy’ or ‘buy’ recommendations, five ‘hold’ ratings, and no ‘sell’ or ‘strong sell’ calls.

Wall Street’s median 12-month price target is $45.00, implying roughly 56.85% upside to the most recent close of $28.69.

The Investment Case for IOT Stock

Samsara’s position as one of the few pure-play public companies focused on IoT applications gives it a unique appeal for investors seeking targeted exposure to the theme rather than diversified enterprise software.

The company has delivered robust top-line and annual recurring revenue growth in recent quarters, with double-digit increases in both top-line and subscription metrics that reflect genuine enterprise demand for connected operations solutions. Its platform, which combines IoT data with analytics and AI-driven tools, resonates with customers looking to improve safety, efficiency and asset utilization — a value proposition that is increasingly relevant in sectors such as logistics and construction.

That said, risks remain material.

Samsara is still unprofitable on a GAAP basis, and its valuation reflects high growth expectations that could compress quickly if revenue decelerates or macroeconomic pressures hit enterprise IT budgets. Competitive pressure from both large cloud providers and specialized IoT/telematics players adds another challenge, while prolonged sales cycles and extended customer decision-making can dampen short-term results.

From a thematic standpoint, the broader IoT market continues to expand as physical operations digitize and automation proliferates, constituting a secular trend that supports long-term demand for solutions like Samsara’s. Whether this narrative translates into sustained total shareholder return depends on the company’s ability to improve profitability, justify its premium valuation, and deliver consistent beats on growth and guidance.

Ultimately, Samsara’s Q4 earnings will test whether strong IoT revenue growth can offset the pressure on profits seen in Q3. Investors will be watching closely to see if the company can translate its thematic tailwinds into sustainable earnings momentum, or if margin headwinds will continue to weigh on sentiment. For patient, growth-oriented investors, IOT offers a compelling, if volatile, way to play the IoT theme, but it warrants careful risk management and a rigorous eye on execution metrics.

The content in this article is for informational purposes only. Opto Markets LLC does not recommend any specific securities or investment strategies. Investing involves risk & investments may lose value, including the loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investors should consider their investment objectives and risks carefully before investing.