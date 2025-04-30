Huawei Steps into Nvidia Gap

The Chinese giant has begun delivering its high-performance artificial intelligence (AI) chip system, CloudMatrix 384, to domestic clients, the Financial Times reported, intensifying China’s push for tech self-sufficiency amid US restrictions on Nvidia [NVDA] exports. The system links 384 processors to power large-scale AI workloads and is already being deployed in data centers serving major Chinese tech firms.

How Long Until You Can Buy a Robotaxi?

Alphabet’s [GOOGL] Waymo and Toyota [TM] are teaming up to explore a new autonomous vehicle platform, with a focus on next-gen personally owned vehicles, Seeking Alpha outlined. The early-stage collaboration, which includes Toyota’s software arm Woven by Toyota, aims to fast-track driver assistance and automated driving technologies. Waymo this month began tests in Tokyo, its first international foray.

AI Writes 30% of Microsoft’s Code

In conversation with Meta [META] CEO Mark Zuckerberg at Meta’s first LlamaCon developer event, Microsoft [MSFT] CEO Satya Nadella revealed that up to 30% of Microsoft’s code is now written by AI — a figure that’s rising steadily. Meanwhile, Zuckerberg said he expects about half of Meta’s software development to be AI-generated within a year, according to CNBC.

Spotify Earnings: Best Q1 Since 2020

Spotify [SPOT] gained 5 million premium subscribers in Q1, reaching 268 million, according to the Financial Times, beating forecasts and marking its best Q1 since 2020. CEO Daniel Ek cautioned that tariffs may cause “short-term noise,” but remained bullish on long-term growth. It would seem that OPTO’s breakdown of the bull case for SPOT stock, published back in February, was largely spot-on.

Samsung Q1 Earnings: Mixed Bag

The South Korean leader [SSNLF] warned of growing macro uncertainty tied to global trade tensions and slowing economic growth, even as Q1 revenue rose 10% to ₩79.14trn, led by Galaxy S25 sales. Operating profit was flat at ₩6.7trn, with weakness in its memory and foundry units, Seeking Alpha detailed. The company expects a better second half, if trade headwinds ease up.

Healthy Growth for Taiwan’s Economy

Home of giants such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company [TSM], Taiwan’s GDP jumped 5.4% in Q1, its fastest growth in a year, driven by AI-related hardware demand and a rush of exports ahead of new US tariffs. The statistics bureau raised its 2025 growth forecast to 3.6% from 3.1%, Bloomberg detailed, though this upgrade does not account for the latest round of tariffs.

How Will Tariff Fall-out Impact These 3 Fintech Stocks?

The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index has fallen 32% since January — the sharpest three-month decline since the recession in the 1990s, and bad news for the fintech theme as a whole. OPTO takes a closer look at fintech Block [XYZ], buy now, pay later provider Affirm [AFRM], and payments technology firm Fiserv [FI] to see how they might fare as consumers become more cautious with their finances.

