Healthcare: AI’s Next Growth Area?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is being adopted increasingly widely in the healthcare space, the Financial Times has detailed. For instance, investment in AI-powered medical note-taking apps surged to $800m in 2024, doubling from $390m in 2023, according to PitchBook. Major players like Microsoft [MSFT] and Amazon [AMZN], alongside start-ups such as Nabla, Heidi, Corti and Tortus, are competing for a share of the $26bn AI healthcare market.

Seeking Alpha: Possible Biotech Acquisitions in 2025

Viking Therapeutics [VKTX], Madrigal Pharmaceuticals [MDGL] and Sarepta Therapeutics [SRPT] are key acquisition targets in 2025 due to their weight-loss, MASH and Duchenne muscular dystrophy drugs, respectively, according to Seeking Alpha analysts. Summit Therapeutics [SMMT] and Structure Therapeutics [GPCR] are also in focus for their lung cancer and GLP-1 agonist developments.

Nvidia Partner’s Revenue Beat

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co [HNHPF], also known as Foxconn [FXCOF], reported NT$2.13trn in quarterly revenue, driven by strong demand for AI infrastructure. The company’s server assembly partnerships with Nvidia [NVDA] played a significant role, with December revenue jumping 42%, exceeding analyst expectations and lifting shares by 3.6% in Taipei. Hon Hai anticipates significant Q1 2025 sales growth.

5 AI Stocks Set to Disrupt in 2025

Next year may see AI use cases expand exponentially across all industries. However, with many established AI stocks already topping out, investors could wish to look to companies set to disrupt traditional industries with AI. OPTO has selected five stocks that have all stated direct interest in the AI field, but are not necessarily pure-play tech stocks. Instead, they operate within a range of industries, from electric vehicles to e-commerce.

Will 2025 See a Surge in IPOs?

Wall Street bankers are preparing for a surge in IPO activity in 2025 as private equity firms aim to capitalize on strong US equity markets. Notable companies like Medline and Genesys have filed for IPOs, the Financial Times reported, with more listings expected in the first half of the year. The optimism follows robust 2024 market gains and expectations of regulatory and tax cuts under Donald Trump.

Altman Speaks

In an extensive interview with Bloomberg, the OpenAI Founder has unpacked the ups and downs of ChatGPT’s first two years, as well as his plans for the coming Trump presidency and his drive to realize artificial general intelligence, the still-theoretical next level of AI: “The very rough way I try to think about it is when an AI system can do what very skilled humans in important jobs can do,” Altman explains.

Under-the-Radar Growth Stocks

The ‘magnificent seven’ looked unstoppable in 2024, but other, more under-the-radar stocks also had a strong year. On Foresight, the OPTO Substack channel, we’ve picked five names that might be of interest to investors looking to cast their nets wider than the usual suspects, including a payments stock that has been on an acquisition spree this year and a battery play that more than doubled year-over-year Q4 revenue.

The content in this article is for informational purposes only. Opto Markets LLC does not recommend any specific securities or investment strategies. Investing involves risk & investments may lose value, including the loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investors should consider their investment objectives and risks carefully before investing.