HAS Stock Earnings Preview: Is Hasbro a Good Play?

Mr. Potato Head. Transformers. G.I. Joe. My Little Pony. Nerf. Play-Doh.

Hasbro [HAS] owns the IP for many of the most iconic toy lines and, as such, the firm could represent a strong consumer discretionary defensive play. Following an impressive spike in 2025, the question is whether HAS stock is played out, or if it still has room to run.

Ahead of Hasbro’s earnings on Thursday, 23 April, CMC Aureon dives into the history and positioning of the company, and unpacks the investment case for HAS stock.

Origin story

Hasbro began in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers, a textile remnants business, before pivoting into toys in the 1940s. Its early growth came from simple, scalable products like Mr. Potato Head – the first toy ever to be advertised on television – which helped establish mass-market brand recognition.

Through the late 20th century, Hasbro expanded aggressively via acquisitions and original IP, launching enduring franchises such as G.I. Joe and Transformers. A pivotal shift came in the 1990s and early 2000s with the acquisition of Wizards of the Coast, bringing ‘Magic: The Gathering’ and ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ into its portfolio: high-margin, community-driven assets.

In the 2010s, Hasbro leaned into a “franchise-first” strategy, integrating toys with film, TV and digital content, notably via Entertainment One. However, rising competition from digital entertainment, supply chain disruptions and overreliance on film-linked products weighed on performance.

More recently, Hasbro has been restructuring by divesting non-core media assets, cutting costs, and doubling down on gaming and licensing.

To summarise its trajectory, it went from traditional toy maker to IP-led entertainment company, and is now recalibrating toward higher-margin, less cyclical segments.

HAS stock as consumer defensive play

Hasbro has a lot to recommend it, particularly in these troubled times.

The firm is positioning itself around “play that matters”: affordable, repeat-use products aimed at mid-market families. That’s a sweet spot in downturns, where consumers trade down but still prioritise durable, shared entertainment. Tailwinds include rising digital fatigue and demand for offline, family-oriented play. In particular, the growing awareness of the dangers of untrammelled screen time for children is prompting a renewed interest in just the sort of products Hasbro offers.

Operationally, in-house design and manufacturing enable product iteration and tighter control over supply chains, which is an advantage during inflationary shocks and global disruption. The portfolio skews towards value: replayable toys and games that justify spend over time.

Strategically, Hasbro is blending physical and digital without heavy capex, in the form of app-linked toys and lightweight integrations with platforms like Roblox [RBLX] and content distributors such as Netflix [NFLX]. This extends engagement cycles and supports recurring monetisation.

The company is also pushing higher-margin channels via direct-to-consumer (e-commerce) and licensing, while aligning with regulatory and consumer pressure through sustainability initiatives like recyclable packaging.

Competition from gaming and streaming is structural, but Hasbro’s transmedia model – whereby content fuels product demand and vice versa – creates a defensible ecosystem. In periods of economic caution, that mix of affordability, brand depth and recurring engagement is a core defensive characteristic.

The performance of the HAS share price reflects this: it is up 79.17% over the last 12 months, and has been trading close to pandemic-era highs.

HAS stock chart by TradingView

Going into earnings, what’s the outlook?

However, over the last few days the stock has experienced some volatility.

Part of this may be connected to a recent hack.

At the start of April, Hasbro disclosed in a US regulatory filing that it had detected unauthorised access to its network. Sections of its main website and brand pages displayed error messages, with the company warning the incident could disrupt product shipments.

In its filing, Hasbro said the breach was identified on 28 March. It has seemingly since been fixed.

Notwithstanding this, of the 16 analyst opinions collated by Yahoo Finance, three are a ‘strong buy’, 10 a ‘buy’, and three a ‘hold’, with no ‘underperform’ or ‘sell’ verdicts. The average price target of $112.60 implies a tasty 23.64% upside against its current $91.07.

Toy stories: HAS vs MAT vs FNKO

Mattel [MAT] remains a legacy toy heavyweight best known for Barbie and Hot Wheels, with Barbie still driving cyclical spikes in performance after its recent cultural resurgence. The company is pivoting towards IP-driven entertainment, expanding film and streaming partnerships, while trying to stabilise core toy demand amid discounting pressure and uneven retail inventory. Cost control and international expansion are key near-term levers, but earnings remain sensitive to retail cycles and franchise longevity outside Barbie.

Funko [FNKO], meanwhile, is at the highly licensed, pop-culture end of the toy spectrum, producing collectible figures tied to films, TV, gaming and sports franchises. It is more fragile than peers due to inventory volatility, licensing dependence and weak pricing power, but benefits from broad IP exposure and global fan culture demand. Recent performance has been pressured by excess stock and retail destocking, making it the most cyclical and sentiment-driven of the three.

HAS MAT FNKO Market Cap $12.89bn $4.32bn $243.96m P/S Ratio 2.72 0.90 0.26 Estimated Sales Growth (Current Fiscal Year) 4.40% 4.60% 1.86% Estimated Sales Growth (Next Fiscal Year) 6.52% 4.65% 6.36%

Source: Yahoo Finance

Mattel, Hasbro and Funko span a spectrum of toy/IP exposure.

Mattel is the classic consumer toys play, driven by Barbie and Hot Wheels, with cyclical earnings tied to retail demand but improving IP monetisation.

Hasbro is the most diversified, with Wizards of the Coast providing high-margin gaming exposure that reduces reliance on toys.

Funko is the most sentiment-driven, heavily dependent on licensed pop culture collectibles and retail inventory cycles, making it the most volatile.

Overall, Hasbro offers relative earnings resilience, Mattel offers brand-led turnaround potential and Funko offers higher-beta exposure to pop culture demand swings.

Conclusion: The investment case for HAS stock

Hasbro stands out as the most structurally evolved play in the toy/IP universe.

The core investment case rests on IP monetisation, transmedia expansion and gaming-led cashflow resilience, which collectively reduce cyclicality while preserving brand optionality. Near-term earnings may remain uneven, but the medium-term profile is increasingly defensive within consumer discretionary, with upside driven by scalable franchises and digital integration.

Key headwinds include ongoing cyclicality in discretionary toy demand, which still weighs on Hasbro’s legacy brands during periods of consumer slowdown. Relatedly, execution risk around scaling its digital and transmedia strategy could limit the speed at which higher-margin IP offsets weaker traditional toy performance.

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The content in this article is for informational purposes only. Opto Markets LLC does not recommend any specific securities or investment strategies. Investing involves risk & investments may lose value, including the loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investors should consider their investment objectives and risks carefully before investing.