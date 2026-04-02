FIG Stock: Figma is a Cautionary Tale for Tech Investors

Figma [FIG] went public on July 31, 2025. Eight months later, the stock is down nearly 76%.

What went wrong?

Golden road to IPO

Founded in 2012, Figma is a cloud-based design and collaboration platform used for interface design, prototyping and digital product development.

Figma’s great breakthrough was to transform design into a collaborative workspace. It disrupted legacy tools by enabling real-time, browser-based collaboration, allowing multiple users to work simultaneously on the same project.

Initially aimed at interface designers, it quickly expanded across organisations, becoming a hub for brainstorming, prototyping and team alignment. Today, over 13 million monthly users – including product managers, engineers and executives – rely on Figma.

Adobe [ADBE] moved to acquire Figma in 2022, in what was widely seen as a validation of the platform’s status as the next big thing. However, the design giant abandoned the $20bn deal after facing regulatory hurdles.

In short, the firm garnered considerable momentum over the course of 10 years, culminating in a blockbuster IPO. Since then, however, FIG stock has trended downward. Let’s look at its trajectory.

Pop turns to flop

At the time, “it looked like Figma had pulled off the cleanest tech IPO in years”, as Tech Startups later commented.

Figma debuted on the NYSE at $33 per share and saw a dramatic initial trading surge, with the stock opening near $85 and closing above $115 on day one, marking one of the largest first‑day pops for a major US IPO for some time.

However, that early euphoria quickly faded: FIG stock fell 27% shortly after the debut as the post‑IPO rally unwound.

In its first quarterly earnings as a public company, Figma reported about 41% year‑on‑year revenue growth, slightly ahead of expectations, but mixed guidance and investor concerns about slowing growth and valuation led to further stock weakness.

By early 2026, FIG was trading significantly below its debut highs, reflecting the broader market sell-off of software-as-a-service (SaaS) stocks and post‑lockup selling pressure.

FIG stock chart by TradingView

SaaSpocalypse blues

Figma has pursued a number of significant partnerships with major tech players.

Back in November 2025, for example, ServiceNow [NOW] and Figma announced a strategic partnership that linked Figma’s design platform with ServiceNow’s AI-driven workflow tools. The deal allowed developers to use Figma designs as direct prompts for the ServiceNow Build Agent, generating scalable enterprise applications within minutes.

More recently, in February, Figma announced it had teamed up with Anthropic to launch “Code to Canvas,” a feature that converts AI-generated code – such as outputs from Claude Code – into fully editable designs within Figma.

It effectively linked AI coding tools with Figma’s workflow, enabling users to import functional interfaces built via prompts directly into the platform. Teams can then iterate, compare variations and collaborate on final design decisions within a shared canvas.

By this stage, Anthropic’s products had already been a key catalyst behind a sharp SaaS sell-off, dubbed the “SaaSpocalypse” by Wall Street.

The iShares Expanded Tech-Software ETF [IGV] has slipped into bear market territory, while major names including Salesforce [CRM], ServiceNow and Intuit [INTU] have all posted double-digit declines in the year to date.

As CNBC noted, “the risk is that Figma is building a better on-ramp to a highway it no longer controls.” In other words, “if AI tools keep improving, teams may eventually skip the design refinement step altogether.”

Q4 beat: Not enough to halt decline

Nevertheless, a bright spot came when Figma surged 15% in after-hours trading after reporting quarterly results on February 18.

In Q4, revenue grew 40% y/y to $303.8m, surpassing the $293.15m consensus, while adjusted EPS came in at $0.08, just above the $0.07 forecast. The company posted a net loss of $226.6m, or $0.44 per share, compared with net income of $33.1m, or $0.15 per share, in the same quarter of 2024.

For Q1, management said it expected revenue between $315m and $317m, implying roughly 38% growth, versus analysts’ $292m estimate. Looking to 2026, Figma projects revenue of $1.366bn-1.374bn, ahead of the LSEG consensus of $1.29bn, with $100m-110m in adjusted operating income.

“If you look at software, not only is it not going away, there’s going to be way more of it than ever before,” said Dylan Field, Figma’s co-founder and CEO, in an interview accompanying the Q4 results.

However, he acknowledged the market is “potentially increasingly competitive”.

Later on in the month, OpenAI and Figma said they were expanding their collaboration with a new code-to-design integration that links Figma directly to Codex. This allows product teams to generate Figma designs from Codex outputs and push designs from Figma back into code seamlessly.

Then, in mid-March, Alphabet’s [GOOGL] Google released a new AI-powered design product called Stitch. Google calls it a “design agent”, aligning it with the broader trend of ‘agentic AI’.

Stitch generates project designs from prompts, offers real-time critique and supports voice input. It is free to use – and still in beta phase – but the release intensified Wall Street jitters about the AI threat to software stocks.

FIG fell sharply after the release and has been trading sideways ever since.

Left high and dry by a paradigm shift

As analyst Daniel Levi recently wrote for Tech Startups, “Figma built its dominance by replacing files with collaboration. Designers stopped emailing assets. Teams worked live. That behavioural shift created a moat that lasted a decade.”

However, in light of the ongoing SaaSpocalypse, it seems that moat may have dried up entirely.

“Adobe tried to buy Figma because it broke away from file-based silos,” Levi observed. “Now Figma is protecting a human-only workspace as AI agents move upstream, removing the need for shared design surfaces altogether.”

Conclusion: The investment case for FIG Stock

Figma’s post-IPO performance is a cautionary tale for tech investors.

The company built a decade-long moat by turning design into a collaborative workspace, attracting millions of non-designer users and winning major partnerships.

Yet, despite strong revenue growth and quarterly beats, the stock has plunged as the market re-evaluates SaaS valuations. The caution lies in Figma’s vulnerability to AI disruption: tools like Google’s Stitch and agentic AI platforms can bypass the shared canvas model entirely, reducing the need for a human-centred workflow.

Even innovation like Code to Canvas may not be enough to maintain relevance if AI accelerates design-to-code processes, leaving investors exposed to paradigm shifts beyond the company’s control.

The content in this article is for informational purposes only. Opto Markets LLC does not recommend any specific securities or investment strategies. Investing involves risk & investments may lose value, including the loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investors should consider their investment objectives and risks carefully before investing.