ETH ETFs See Record $1bn Inflow

US spot ether ETFs saw record single-day inflows of $1bn on Monday, lifting year-to-date intake to $8.2bn. Ether hit $4,300 — its highest since December 2021 — as investors rotated out of bitcoin, whose US ETFs posted $502m in August outflows. Ether-focused treasury firms, or DATs, have amassed over $15bn in ETH, mirroring Michael Saylor-style accumulation strategies, Bloomberg outlined.

US Lithium Surges on CATL Mine Closure

North American lithium stocks surged after Contemporary Amperex Technology [300750:SZ], closed its Jianxiawo mine — representing 6% of global supply — in China’s Yichun, pending permit renewal. Albemarle [ALB] jumped 16%, Piedmont Lithium [PLL] 18%, Lithium Americas [LAC] 14% and Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile [SQM] 12%, Bloomberg reported, as investors bet the shutdown could ease the ongoing glut, boost prices and benefit foreign miners.

Is Beijing Moving to Exclude Nvidia?

China has reportedly urged companies to avoid using Nvidia’s [NVDA] H20 processors, especially for government or national security work. Notices sent in recent weeks advised state enterprises and private firms to steer clear of the chips, developed for China after US export curbs. The H20 faced a short-lived US ban earlier this year, while Nvidia has denied Chinese state media claims that the chips pose a security threat.

Applied Materials Earnings Preview

Applied Materials [AMAT], the world’s largest supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and display manufacturing equipment, is scheduled to report its Q3 earnings on August 14. OPTO details how the firm has had to navigate the complex relationship between the US and its largest market, China. However, given the ever-evolving nature of technology export restrictions, some investors will be looking for hints that the worst is yet to come.

Is a Workable Quantum Computer Within Reach?

Key frontrunners in the quantum race have claimed that recent technical breakthroughs mean a working quantum system is in sight. IBM [IBM] published a blueprint that it said filled in key missing pieces in June, while Alphabet’s [GOOGL] Google has claimed it could build an industrial-scale quantum computer by 2030. According to Julian Kelly, head of hardware at Google Quantum AI, “All the [remaining] engineering and scientific challenges are surmountable,” the Financial Times reported.

BigBear Goes for the Honey

Defense artificial intelligence (AI) firm BigBear.ai [BBAI] reported a record cash pile of $390m in Q2 2025, projecting full-year revenue of $125m–140m. CEO Kevin McAleenan highlighted market tailwinds, including record government funding for defense-related AI deployment. “This is a transformative level of investment, and as a mission-ready AI company with national and border security focus, it’s directly in our lane,” he said during the earnings call.

AppLovin’s Adtech Pivot Pays Off

Notwithstanding its playful name, AppLovin [APP] is a serious player in the adtech space. It recently posted a blowout Q2 2025, with revenue surging 77% year-over-year to $1.26bn from $711m a year earlier. OPTO unpacks how Axon — its AI-powered engine which offers advertising recommendation, analytics and optimization services to its customers — has developed into what the company itself describes as “the most advanced AI-driven advertising platform in the industry”.

The content in this article is for informational purposes only. Opto Markets LLC does not recommend any specific securities or investment strategies. Investing involves risk & investments may lose value, including the loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investors should consider their investment objectives and risks carefully before investing.