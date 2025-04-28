Earnings: Big Week for Big Tech

Healthcare Looking Healthy

All 16 S&P 500 healthcare companies that reported last week beat earnings estimates, Seeking Alphadetailed, with Gilead Sciences [GILD] the only one missing on revenue. Highlights included: AbbVie [ABBV] lifted its outlook; Merck [MRK] cut guidance due to tariffs; and Bristol-Myers Squibb [BMY] raised its forecast. This week, investors will be paying attention to Pfizer [PFE], CVS Health [CVS], Amgen [AMGN], Moderna [MRNA] and Eli Lilly [LLY].

Can ROO Deliver for DASH?

London-listed Deliveroo [ROO:L] jumped over 18% after confirming a £1.80-per-share cash offer from DoorDash [DASH], valuing the company at around $3.6bn. Deliveroo said it would likely recommend the bid and suspended its £100m buyback program. If completed, the deal would be the second big food delivery merger this year, following Prosus’ [PROSY] €4.1bn takeover of Just Eat Takeaway [TKWY:AS].

Chatbots and the New SEO

Advertisers and tech start-ups are rushing to optimize brand visibility in artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot results, the Financial Times has detailed, ushering in a new era of SEO. Brands including fintech Ramp and jobs search site Indeed are early adopters. “This is about much more than just getting your website indexed in their results,” said Jack Smyth, partner at marketing technology group Brandtech. “This is about recognizing large language models as the ultimate influencer.”

CRWD: Integrating AI and Cybersecurity

CrowdStrike [CRWD] has announced the launch of Charlotte AI Agentic Response and Agentic Workflows, blending automation with human expertise. Alongside its previously launched Detection Triage, Charlotte AI can autonomously reason and act on first- and third-party data. Read OPTO’s recent deep dive into AI and cybersecurity, focusing on CrowdStrike and two of its top competitors.

TDK: Gloomy on Global Trade Prospects

A key supplier of inductors and lithium-ion batteries, Japan’s TDK [TTDKY] issued a weaker-than-expected revenue outlook, according to Bloomberg, citing fallout from the global trade war. For the fiscal year starting April, TDK projected revenue of ¥2.12trn–2.2trn, falling short of analyst estimates. CEO Noboru Saito warned smartphone demand could shrink by 2% and auto production by 3%.

Magnificent Seven Earnings: What Can Investors Expect?

The so-called ‘magnificent seven’ group of stocks has had both its worst month and its worst quarter on record. The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF [MAGS] is still down 14.57% year-to-date, despite having recovered a significant 14.79% from its 2025 low on April 8. In light of this, many investors will be scrutinizing the reports of the four magnificent stocks reporting this week; OPTO unpacks what to look for.

