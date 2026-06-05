Does this IPO mark a step change for quantum?

Quantinuum [QNT] raised $1.68bn in an upsized IPO priced at $60 per share, with demand reportedly exceeding available shares by more than 20 times. The strong debut is being viewed as a milestone for the quantum computing sector and could boost sentiment towards peers including IonQ [IONQ], D-Wave Quantum [QBTS] and Rigetti Computing [RGTI]. The listing follows the Trump administration’s $2bn quantum computing initiative, under which Quantinuum is expected to receive $100m.

SpaceX: Sky’s the limit

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has indicated an IPO share price of $135, implying a valuation of roughly $1.75tn, which would be the largest listing in history. The proposed valuation represents a sharp increase from the company’s earlier $1.25tn estimate, reflecting undimmed investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence (AI) and space-related assets. Separately, SpaceX secured a property tax exemption for its planned $55bn Terafab semiconductor complex in Texas, despite mounting local opposition.

A new era for crypto investing?

As investors pull billions from bitcoin and ether investment products, capital is increasingly rotating into exchange-linked tokens that offer a more direct connection between platform activity and token value, Bloomberg reported. The standout has been Hyperliquid’s HYPE token, which has surged about 180% this year to a record $75.50, lifting its market capitalisation above $16bn and into the top-10 cryptocurrencies. The shift suggests crypto investors are favouring tokens tied to identifiable revenue streams and operating performance.

Cerebras casts a wide net

Cerebras Systems [CBRS] is pursuing partnerships across the AI infrastructure ecosystem with virtually every major supplier except Nvidia [NVDA], as it seeks to broaden adoption of its chips in data centres. At a conference this week, CEO Andrew Feldman highlighted the company’s recent agreements with Amazon [AMZN] and OpenAI, which helped fuel a strong run-up to its IPO, positioning Cerebras as an emerging challenger in the race to capture soaring AI infrastructure spending.

TSMC: Chip supply will lag demand for years

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co [TSM] CEO C.C. Wei warned that the firm’s global chip supply will remain insufficient to meet AI-driven demand for years, highlighting a persistent capacity bottleneck in advanced semiconductor production. Wei said that even with new US-based fabs coming online, TSMC will not be able to fully satisfy demand from major American customers as hyperscalers continue to accelerate AI infrastructure spending.

What went wrong for Broadcom?

Broadcom [AVGO] erased over $300bn in market value post-earnings, despite the company reporting results and guidance ahead of consensus estimates. The sell-off seemingly reflected lofty investor expectations around AI rather than operational weakness. While Broadcom forecast current-quarter revenue of $29.4bn, above the $28.2bn analyst consensus, its AI-related outlook fell short of the most bullish projections.

Is the SaaSpocalypse over?

Back in February a new agentic AI tool from Anthropic sparked a $285bn sell-off in software stocks, financial services stocks and professional data services stocks. Dubbed the ‘SaaSpocalypse’, investors were gripped with fear that AI agents would automate entire workflows and render traditional software-as-a-service (SaaS) subscriptions redundant. Talk of this being the end days for SaaS was likely overblown, however. Aureon takes a look at the recent earnings of three SaaS stocks: Salesforce [CRM], ServiceNow [NOW] and Asana [ASAN].

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