Could Tesla Hit $2.5trn?

Morgan Stanley has raised its price target on the electric vehicle maker [TSLA], Seeking Alpha detailed, emphasizing the potential of its robotaxi business. Analysts highlighted embodied artificial intelligence (AI) as a pivotal driver of Tesla’s growth amid geopolitical complexities. By 2030, Morgan Stanley predicts Tesla’s global fleet will surpass 1 billion daily miles traveled; its bull case price target on the stock is now $800, equivalent to a $2.5trn valuation.

Amid Curb Furor, Huang Tours China

Nvidia [NVDA] CEO Jensen Huang is set to visit China this week amid heightened scrutiny of the company’s domestic operations and new US restrictions on AI chip exports. The new curbs have sparked criticism from Nvidia, which argues that they could harm US competitiveness in the tech sector. Huang’s trip will include stops in Shenzhen, Shanghai and Beijing, Bloomberg reported.

Why is the EU Rethinking its Big Tech Probes?

According to the Financial Times, the European Commission is reevaluating its investigations into US tech giants Apple [AAPL], Meta [META] and Alphabet [GOOGL]. This reassessment encompasses cases initiated since March last year under the EU’s Digital Markets Act, and coincides with the companies’ lobbying of President-elect Donald Trump to counteract what they view as overly aggressive EU regulation.

Can AI Accelerate HubSpot’s Customer Base Growth?

On January 6, US-based customer relationship management software provider HubSpot [HUBS] completed the acquisition of AI-powered conversational platform Frame AI. This integration, coupled with impressive Q3 figures, have helped the HUBS share price climb steadily in recent months. Will 2025 be the year HubSpot reaps the rewards of AI, or could plateauing customer spend forecast a downturn?

Amazon Touts AI Reboot for Alexa

Amazon [AMZN] plans to relaunch Alexa as an AI-powered “agent” capable of completing practical tasks. The redesign integrates generative AI into Alexa’s software, which supports 500 million devices globally. However, challenges remain, including minimizing “hallucinations” and improving reliability and speed, Rohit Prasad, head of Amazon’s artificial general intelligence team, told the Financial Times.

BofA Sees “Broadening” Chip Rally

“Early days in 2025, but we flag a broadening rally in semis even though fundamentals suggest a wide(ning) divide between the AI haves and cyclical have-nots”, wrote BofA analysts in a note seen by Seeking Alpha. The top five large-cap performers are Micron Technology [MU], Arm Holdings [ARM], KLA Corp. [KLAC], ASML [ASML] and Teradyne [TER]. The note also flagged “continued concerns” over Nvidia’s Blackwell.

Robinhood Pays Fine, Moves On

Robinhood [HOOD] has agreed to pay $45m in fines for a 2021 data breach exposing millions of customers’ details, the Financial Times reported. “We look forward to working with the SEC under a new administration”, Lucas Moskowitz, Robinhood’s general counsel, said in a statement. OPTO’s recent deep dive into HOOD stock unpacks possible drivers of future gains.

The content in this article is for informational purposes only. Opto Markets LLC does not recommend any specific securities or investment strategies. Investing involves risk & investments may lose value, including the loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investors should consider their investment objectives and risks carefully before investing.