ChatGPT is Annoying

Writing on X, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman described GPT-4o’s current personality as “sycophant-y and annoying”, but said that his firm was already rolling out fixes, according to TechRadar. Elsewhere, Wired reported that ChatGPT will soon allow users to buy products. Adam Fry, ChatGPT search product lead, said that users are already running more than a billion web searches every week.

Alibaba’s Latest AI Play

Yesterday Alibaba Group [BABA] unveiled the newest incarnation of its marquee Qwen artificial intelligence (AI) model series, Bloomberg reported, in the latest installment in the frenzied AI race in China. The Qwen3 model includes two so-called mixture-of-experts variants, which blend different reasoning systems. The new model is designed to match rivals including Anthropic and ChatGPT in tasks like math, coding and hybrid reasoning.

Amazon Steps Up Starlink Challenge

Amazon [AMZN] has launched the first 27 satellites of its Project Kuiper broadband constellation, marking a major milestone in its race to challenge Elon Musk’s Starlink. Deployed via United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket, the satellites are part of a planned 3,200-unit network aimed at retail, business and government customers. Amazon is targeting service activation by year-end, the Financial Times outlined.

HOOD Stock: What to Expect from Robinhood’s Q1 Earnings

Financial services platform Robinhood Markets [HOOD] has popped back on investors’ radars in recent months, surging above its IPO price following record quarterly revenue and rapid growth in crypto earnings in Q4 2024. As the company prepares to release its Q1 2025 earnings on April 30, OPTO explores what to expect amid wider uncertainty in the investment landscape.

Chipmaker Drops Despite Earnings Beat

NXP Semiconductors [NXPI] slid 7.5% after announcing CEO Kurt Sievers will step down by year-end. Rafael Sotomayor, currently Executive Vice President and General Manager, is stepping into the role of President and will take over as CEO in October. The management shift overshadowed Q1 earnings of $2.64 per share on $2.84bn revenue, Seeking Alpha detailed — down 9.3% year-over-year but ahead of forecasts. In the next quarter, the firm expects to earn between $2.46–2.86 on an adjusted basis.

AstraZeneca Targets Serious Growth

Reporting Tuesday, the biotech giant [AZN] posted a 10% year-on-year revenue rise to $13.6bn in Q1, driven by strong cancer drug and biopharma sales. CEO Pascal Soriot reaffirmed the company’s commitment to the US, where it generates 40% of its revenue and plans to invest $3.5bn by 2026. AstraZeneca is betting on its diverse portfolio and global manufacturing to help it meet its ambitious revenue target of $80bn by 2030.

Can These 5 Copper Stocks Shine Amid Tariff Turmoil?

Copper is one the world’s most ubiquitous metals: it is found in everything from laptops to smartphones, to solar panels and wind turbines, to the cables in data center connectivity. In the near term, however, demand could be squeezed by US President Donald Trump’s tariffs. On Foresight, OPTO details five stocks that could be well-placed to ride out any potential headwinds and leverage fast-growing demand.

The content in this article is for informational purposes only. Opto Markets LLC does not recommend any specific securities or investment strategies. Investing involves risk & investments may lose value, including the loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investors should consider their investment objectives and risks carefully before investing.