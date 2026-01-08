Alphabet Outpaces Apple on AI

Alphabet [GOOGL] has overtaken Apple [AAPL] to become the world’s second-most valuable company for the first time since 2019, as investors back its artificial intelligence (AI) momentum, including progress with Gemini and custom TPUs. “With resilient core businesses, improving cloud fundamentals and a strengthening AI product cycle, we see GOOGL well-positioned to carry its gains forward,” Jefferies analysts wrote in a note seen by Seeking Alpha. Apple, by contrast, still lags peers on AI.

Samsung Surges on DRAM Demand

Samsung Electronics [SSNLF] forecast record quarterly earnings as AI-driven chip demand fuels a sharp turnaround. The memory-chip leader expects Q4 operating profit to triple year-over-year, beating estimates, with revenue up 23%. Daniel Kim, Head of Korea Research at Macquarie Capital, told the Financial Times that “[T]he best is yet to come, with the DRAM shortage making Samsung’s HBM performance a secondary issue.”

China Set to Approve NVDA Imports

Beijing is reportedly moving to approve limited imports of Nvidia’s [NVDA] H200 chips as early as the end of Q1, Bloomberg reported. Local companies will be allowed to purchase the chips for select commercial uses, while its use in military, sensitive government agencies, critical infrastructure and state-owned enterprises will be restricted. There is strong demand for the component, with Alibaba [BABA] and ByteDance expected to order more than 200,000 units each.

Chipmaker Moves to Break into Robotics

Arm [ARM] has reorganized its business to deepen its push into robotics, creating a new Physical AI unit alongside its Cloud AI and Edge AI units. The Physical AI division will focus on technologies combining AI with real-world movement, spanning robots, vehicles and autonomous machines. Executives see robotics as a long-term growth driver, with Arm planning dedicated hiring, Seeking Alpha detailed.

Americans Remain Lukewarm on EVs

US demand for electric vehicles (EVs) may still be rising, but it’s growing very slowly. Deloitte’s 2026 Global Automotive Consumer Study shows 7% of US buyers want an EV for their next car, up from 5% in 2025, while 61% still prefer internal combustion engines and 21% favor hybrids, Ars Technica reported. The survey reflects cooling momentum amid anti-EV policies, including subsidy cuts.

Waymo Warms Up for Minivan Launch

The Alphabet-owned autonomous vehicle startup is preparing to debut a minivan-like vehicle manufactured by Geely-owned [GELYF] Zeekr. A spokesperson said that Waymo changed the model’s name to Ojai from Zeekr RT because the US public is likely unfamiliar with the Chinese automaker’s brand, according to Tech Crunch. The model is expected to be rolled out soon in the US as part of Waymo’s rapid expansion in the country.

Prospective Bonanza for US Defense Firms

US President Donald Trump is expected to ask US lawmakers to boost defense spending to $1.5trn by 2027, up 50% from the current, record budget of $901bn. Defense stocks climbed on the announcement. Additionally, President Trump said that he would “not permit” US defense companies to issue dividends until they responded to his call to boost the production of military equipment.

The content in this article is for informational purposes only. Opto Markets LLC does not recommend any specific securities or investment strategies. Investing involves risk & investments may lose value, including the loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investors should consider their investment objectives and risks carefully before investing.