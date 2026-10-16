AI infrastructure’s $3.5tn write-down risk

Gartner estimates that more than $3.5tn of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure spending could be exposed to impairment by 2030, as projected revenues fall short of investment costs. AI data centre owners would need $8.5tn in cumulative revenue to cover announced capex, financing costs and a 12% return on invested capital, but attributable AI revenue is forecast at just $3.6tn. Neocloud providers face particular risks, with Gartner expecting more than 80% to cease operating independently by 2030.

Tech credit stress mounts

Credit risk across AI-exposed technology companies has climbed to record levels as investors question whether heavy AI infrastructure spending will generate returns quickly enough to cover rising debt costs, Seeking Alpha reported. Five-year credit default swap spreads on Oracle [ORCL] widened to 288 basis points, while SoftBank [SFTBY] reached 424bp and CoreWeave [CRWV] surged above 1,000bp. CoreWeave’s bonds due in 2032 fell to 77 cents on the dollar, as its shares slumped amid concerns over its debt burden.

Is 50% revenue growth enough for Anthropic?

Anthropic told investors its Q3 revenue rose nearly 50% quarter-on-quarter to $16.8bn and that it remained profitable on an adjusted basis for a second consecutive quarter, as it builds support for a potential November IPO at a reported $965bn valuation. Revenue increased from $11.5bn in Q2, although growth has slowed from earlier in the year and has reportedly fallen short of some backers’ expectations amid concerns over the AI investment boom.

IREN’s neocloud dreams

IREN [IREN] is pressing ahead with its shift from bitcoin mining to AI cloud computing, with cloud revenue overtaking mining in its latest quarter and $4bn of annualised run-rate revenue now contracted. Unconfirmed reports that Anthropic has signed a multi-year deal have been overshadowed by allegations of power outages and network disruptions. With a net loss of $702.6m in FY2026 and heavy capex ahead, Aureon examines whether IREN can deliver reliable infrastructure and fund its expansion.

Gold could be set for record high

Investors expect the precious metal to reach fresh record highs within two years, despite a recent pullback driven by expectations of higher US interest rates, according to the Financial Times. Gold fell 2% to $4,075 an ounce on Wednesday, but central bank buying strengthened, with provisional data showing around 63 tonnes purchased in September, the highest monthly total since November 2024. Gold peaked above $5,500 an ounce in January and remains historically expensive.

RKLB: ‘Possible success isn’t our standard’

Rocket Lab [RKLB] has delayed the first flight of its Neutron rocket until 2027 after discovering manufacturing defects in a carbon-composite component of its first-stage propellant tank, raising concerns over strength and reliability. “Possible success isn’t our standard,” said CEO Peter Beck. Shares fell 7.9% in regular trading and a further 7.3% after hours, as the delay threatens to defer revenue and extend development costs.

Quantum-Si looks to lead post-genomic era

Quantum-Si [QSI] shares surged after the company said its next-generation Proteus protein sequencing platform had detected 19 of the 20 amino acids, with all 20 expected by the end of 2026. Proteus, whose commercial launch has slipped to Q2 2027, would be priced at $425,000 against mass spectrometry systems that can cost more than $1m. Aureon weighs the long-term opportunity against execution risks for this early-stage biotech.

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