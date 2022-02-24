Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 65% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Will Q4 earnings help grow Beyond Meat’s share price?

24 Feb 2022, 11:55GMT

Beyond Meat’s fourth-quarter forecast has failed to lift its share price, but analysts remain confident the rollout of new partnerships with global fast food chains could help boost sales.

Plant-based meat substitute brand Beyond Meat [BYND] is expected to report a 2% increase in revenue from the year-ago quarter but a 114.7% decline in year-over-year earnings when it publishes its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 numbers on 24 February.

Analysts at Zacks Equity Research expect Q4 revenue will total $103.98m, but earnings per share will come in at a loss of $0.73 — though this is an improvement on the previous quarter.

Despite the mixed results earlier, CEO and president Ethan Brown was confident about the company’s outlook. “We really are looking to 2022 with a lot of optimism,” he said in the third-quarter earnings call. “The investments we’re making today continue to be focused on that future and not on a sort of more difficult operating period that we’re all experiencing. So I'm every bit as confident as I have been.”

The company has been seeking to strengthen its position in the expanding plant-based food sector by forging new partnerships, including recent deals with fast food giants KFC and McDonald’s [MCD].

BYND Chart by TradingView

Beyond Meat's falling share price

The company’s share price has failed to rally ahead of these results, although consumer demand for plant-based alternatives continues to soar. Beyond Meat’s products cater for the increasing number of consumers who are cutting down meat consumption for health or environmental reasons. However, the growth in popularity has been coupled with increased competition from brands like Impossible Foods.

Beyond Meat shares have had a rocky ride since its Nasdaq IPO in May 2019. The Covid-19 pandemic helped boost the company’s retail business, but its food service segment took a hit and profits suffered as operating costs went up. These difficulties contributed to the stock’s weak performance last year: it slumped 47.9% over the course of 2021. So far in 2022 things are looking bleaker, with Beyond Meat shares down by 22.4% year-to-date as of 22 February.

Third-quarter results were dismal

Investors will be approaching the fourth-quarter earnings release on Thursday with some caution as Beyond Meat’s losses have been widening and falling short of Wall Street analyst estimates during the past three quarters of fiscal 2021.

During Q3 the shares were hit after the company reported softer grocery demand and operational challenges such as severe weather hurt US sales. Beyond Meat is also facing increased competition as new competitors are placing pressure on its market share.

The company disappointed investors with its bleak outlook for the December quarter during its third-quarter release. It estimated net revenues in the range of $85m to $110m in the final three months of 2021, considerably below Wall Street estimates of $131.6m.

$85-110bn

Beyond Meat's December quarter net revenue forecast, below Wall Street estimates of $131.6m

 

Fast food partnerships

Beyond Meat’s sales could be boosted by the expansion of its partnerships in 2022. In January it announced the launch of its highly anticipated Beyond Fried Chicken in KFC stores across the US, where the chain is owned by parent company Yum! Brands [YUM].

Beyond Meat has also worked with McDonalds to develop its McPlant burger, which was rolled out in the UK in January. The McPlant is still in the testing phase in the US, but it is now available in 600 stores in select locations as the companies continue to assess demand.

Analysts are turning bearish on Beyond Meat

According to MarketScreener, Beyond Meat has a consensus ‘hold’ rating and an average target price of $71.59, representing a potential upside of 36.8%.

At the end of last month Barclays analyst Benajmin Theurer upgraded the stock from ‘underweight’ to ‘overweight’ and upgraded its price target from $70 to $80, citing growth in the US food service segment and international expansion as the reasons for his decision. Theurer added that the company could potentially be a global leader in the plant-based meat market, The Fly reported.

While the stock is still facing headwinds, the continued success of its fast food partnerships and a full US rollout of the McPlant across McDonald’s stores could be a huge opportunity to impress consumers. Last month Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery wrote that participating restaurants in the US were selling nearly three times as many McPlant burgers as expected, according to CNBC.

How will TSMC’s factory in Japan accelerate Sony’s electric vehicle dreams?

