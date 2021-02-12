Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FREE EBOOK

How to Day Trade Stocks & Indices

  • Place your first trade
  • Identify 9 chart patterns
  • Pro strategies step-by-step

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

Emerging Sector

Which are the emerging market ETFs and stocks to watch?

12 Feb 2021, 16:20GMT

Emerging markets are entering a “sweet spot,” according to Michael Bolliger, chief investment officer for emerging markets at UBS Wealth Management.

A perfect storm, consisting of the coronavirus pandemic recovery, rising commodity prices, a weak dollar and overpriced US stocks, has sent investment flooding into the area. Emerging market equity ETFs have benefited from the favourable environment, as have those that offer exposure to high yield bonds.

A Bank of America survey recently found that 62% of fund managers who oversee half a trillion dollars in assets, are overweight on emerging market equities, the Financial Times reports.  

 

62%

Fund managers with over $0.5trn in AUM are overweight on EM equities

 

According to the publication, investors have also pointed to the low valuations that some emerging market assets have as an advantage, especially at a time when many consider US stocks to be overvalued.

On 27 January, the MSCI Emerging Markets index traded at 16 times expected earnings (over the next 12 months), according to Bloomberg. In comparison, the S&P 500 had a PE ratio of 22 times on the same day. 

 

Sustainable gains across the board

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF [EEM], which is considered to offer the broadest exposure to emerging markets, has gained 11.06% in 2021 so far (through 11 February’s close). The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF [ESGE], which focuses on more sustainable companies, has gained 11.23% in the same period, while the Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF [GEM] has grown 9.27%.

UBS Wealth Management was particularly positive on Russian and Latin American stocks, Bloomberg reported at the end of January. While the Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF had 8.1% of its holdings in Latin America and 3.5% in Russia on 10 February, its top weightings were China and Taiwan at 33% and 15.8%, respectively.

Chinese and Taiwanese stocks have performed strongly so far this year. As of 10 February, all three of the above ETFs’ largest holdings were Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) [2330.TW] and Tencent Holdings [0700.HK].

Shares in TSMC had grown 19.2% so far this year (through 5 February’s close), while Tencent’s share price was up 32.2% year-to-date (as of 11 February’s close).

 

Russia and Latin American targeted as growth markets

For those looking for direct exposure to the Latin American and Russian markets, there are several specialised ETFs.

The VanEck Vectors Russia ETF [RSX], which offers investors exposure to Russian incorporated companies or those with more than 50% of their revenue drawn from Russia, has grown 2.65% for the year to date (through 11 February’s close). This performance closely resembles Gazprom’s [OGZPY], the fund’s largest holding, which has gained 3.94% so far in 2021, as of 11 February.

Meanwhile, an ETF such as the Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF [FLBR] offers exposure to Latin America’s largest economy. The fund made a strong start to the year, gaining 4.4% in the fortnight to 14 January, but has since fallen 6.88% (as of 11 February’s close).  

Its top holding, the country’s largest iron ore producer Vale SA [VALE], saw a similar run to the 14 January in the wake of strong steel demand in China. But a subsequent fall in demand across Asia has since brought Vale’s share price down 4.8% (as of 11 February’s close).  

 

Sri Lanka market rallies

Sri Lankan stocks have witnessed the strongest rally among emerging markets so far this year, according to Bloomberg. Local traders had bought LKR155bn worth of stocks by 27 January, 45% of the total domestic purchases in 2020, the publication noted.

 

45%Sri Lankan domestic purchases by local traders

 

Joshua Crabb, a manager at Robeco, attributed the rally to abundant “global liquidity, substantial rate cuts and domestic retail participation,” as well as a weakening currency, which has made its exports and tourism more competitive. While few ETFs offer investors exposure to the area, the iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF [FM] had a 1.1% weighting towards Sri Lankan stocks at the end of January.

 

Moderate expectations

Analysts are generally bullish on TSMC, with 26 out of 34 analysts polled by CNN Money rating the stock a buy. Six of the remainder rated TSMC outperform, with one apiece rating it hold and sell. The median 12-month price forecast among seven analysts was $148.25, with a high target price of $200. This likely bodes well for the emerging markets ETFs holding the stock.

The 16 analysts offering 12-month price forecasts for Gazprom yield a median target of $7.15, which was 19.6% higher than its 11 February close. Of the 16 analysts polled, 13 rated the stock a buy, with one recommending outperform and two suggesting to hold.

Meanwhile, the consensus among 22 analysts was a buy for Vale SA, with 19 recommending this rating, two a hold and one an underperform. The median price target among 21 analyst offering 12-month forecasts was $20, which would represent a 15.14% increase from its 10 February close.

Despite the overall positive sentiment for these key emerging market holdings, there are some calls for caution from the analyst community. David Hauner, emerging market strategist and economist at Bank of America Securities, cautioned that rising US interest rates and a strengthening dollar at the start of 2021 could both be warning signs for emerging markets.

“Most EMs are fundamentally solid enough to deal with moderately rising rates,” he wrote in a note, seen by the Financial Times. “Still, returns in EM fixed income this year are likely to be just moderate.”

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Columnists

Could airline stocks be a buy in 2021?

With airline stocks trading at a discount, Frank Holmes, CEO of U.S. Global Investors, explains why now could be a good time to invest in the theme.

12 Feb 2021
Market Outlook

Howard Lindzon, Mish Schneider and Joe Kunkle reveal the trends they’re watching in 2021

Updates

Why Did Microsoft Try To Buy Pinterest?

Tricks

Far from the mad crowd

RRG® UK Momentum+

A basket of 10 FTSE 350 stocks exhibiting strong, relative momentum

Find out more

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Related articles

Stock Deconstruction

What are the healthcare ETFs to watch?

The healthcare sector is seeing several tailwinds as vaccine rollouts, clever cell therapy, gene editing, and medical devices propel gains.

11 Feb 2021

Industry Spotlight

3 genome ETFs to watch in 2021

We profile three of the biggest ETFs providing exposure to companies revolutionising genome technology.

11 Feb 2021

Industry Spotlight

Could Ant Group’s second attempt at listing match the hype?

Ant Group has reached a deal with regulators following its failed IPO last year. Find out what this could mean for the China tech theme.

11 Feb 2021

RRG® UK Momentum+

A basket of 10 FTSE 350 stocks exhibiting strong, relative momentum

Find out more

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.