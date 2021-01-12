Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Twitter Stock Drops 10% After Trump Ban

Written by

12 Jan 2021, 11:05 GMT

President Donald Trump was one of the most followed individuals on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR), with over 88 million followers. However, his account has now become the subject of a widespread ban by the biggest social media companies in the world, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Spotify, Pinterest, and more. 

This article was originally published on MyWallSt — Investing Is for Everyone. We Show You How to Succeed.

Twitter suspended the account in the wake of the storming of the Capitol in Washington D.C. by Trump supporters last Wednesday after the outgoing president shared conspiracies about voter fraud and election theft on the site. The microblogging site stated that they blocked his account “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.” 

Twitter’s rival, Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), also banned Trump’s account for the remaining two weeks of his presidency, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg defended his decision to do so by stating that Trump was using his account to “undermine a peaceful transition of power and risking sparking more violence.”

 

Why did Twitter stock fall after Trump was banned?

Twitter’s stock likely fell on Monday as investors are now worried that the Trump suspension might erode some interest in the platform, especially from Trump supporters and Republicans. Shareholders may also be anticipating boycotts of the app, driven by those that view the decision as politically motivated and a way to silence a major conservative voice.

Last week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned the violence in Washington. However, today a representative of hers has said that she finds Trump’s Twitter ban ‘problematic’ as freedom of opinion is a fundamental right of “elementary significance.” The issue has raised concerns about technology companies having too much control and power over free speech. On the other hand, Facebook and other tech companies have also recently come under fire over their handling of harmful misinformation too, so if they had not imposed the ban they may have also been scrutinized.  

 

Twitter’s Trump ban 

Twitter made some explanations in a post linked to one of their Twitter accounts as to why they banned Trump. They said that his tweets included further indications of him calling the election a fraud and claims that he encouraged more violence at the Inauguration by stating that he will not be attending which many believed was a way for him to say that the event would be a safe target for future attacks as he will not present. 

It was a significant move for Twitter and gave a rare, totally transparent window into how social media companies decide what stays and what goes — which social media investors don’t usually see. Even though Twitter’s stock has suffered slightly recently due to the decision, the ruling has already been legitimized by many other companies following suit and suspending Trump’s account signaling that the stock should make a rebound soon. 

 

MyWallSt makes it easy for you to pick winning stocks. Start your free trial with us today— it's the best investment you'll ever make.

 

