Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FREE EBOOK

How to Day Trade Stocks & Indices

  • Place your first trade
  • Identify 9 chart patterns
  • Pro strategies step-by-step

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

Tricks

Trevor Neil explains the RRG research offering

Written by

21 Jan 2021, 17:05 GMT

Ex-floor trader and hedge fund manager Trevor Neil is the co-founder and director of RRG Research, a research company that uses its proprietary charting technology to provide insights for investors using relative rotation graphs (RRG), created by his fellow co-founder Julius de Kempenaer.

RRGs enable investors to distil the relative strength of hundreds or even thousands of securities into a single picture, which allows for an easy comparison that would otherwise take weeks to reproduce and be impossible to visualise.

Recently, Neil and de Kempenaer have launched an exclusive new product with CMC Markets, the RRG UK Momentum+ Signature Sharebasket.

But the story behind this product goes way back to when Trevor and co-director de Kempenaer first came up with RRGs.

 

Listen to the interview:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

 

“We created this visualisation using this dynamic quadrant, which has a memorable look. It was first offered to users of Bloomberg and Refinitiv Eikon as analytics for professionals who manage portfolios to analyse portfolios and to look for early opportunities in securities, which were perhaps not yet the strongest securities, but were coming up in the list of performance with positive momentum,” Neil told Opto Sessions.

He went on to describe how RRGs have been harnessed in the new product offering with CMC Markets.

“Here we’ve got a product, which is based on the FTSE 350,” he explained. “We're concentrating on the 10 stocks that have the highest score according to our analysis of the relative momentum.”

“We're concentrating on the 10 stocks that have the highest score according to our analysis of the relative momentum”

 

Neil goes on to dig deeper into the factor-based strategy behind the product.

“Julius and I are both technical analysts and one thing we know is that momentum precedes price. If a market is going up, as it approaches a top — unless it's a V-shaped top —it will slow up before it turns down. Then when it turns down, it will speed up. But there's a slowing up and speeding up process,” Neil considers

“We're observing the increasing outperformance with positive momentum. That's very constructive, and that puts you in the leading quadrant on RRG. Then you might move into an area where you're still outperforming, but you're losing positive momentum.”

“We're observing the increasing outperformance with positive momentum. That's very constructive, and that puts you in the leading quadrant on RRG. Then you might move into an area where you're still outperforming, but you're losing positive momentum”

 

Neil concludes by reiterating the area of focus that he thinks provide an idea of what to watch. “The interesting area is securities that are underperforming but have got positive momentum. These are the securities that are coming up the list and coming up the list faster are the next best things.”

 

RRG UK Momentum+ is a new and exclusive product that can be available on CMC Markets. For more information, or to begin trading the product, visit the product page on CMC Markets here.

 

Listen to the full episode here:

 

Or for more ways to listen:

 

Listen to the full interview and explore our past episodes on Opto Sessions.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Written by

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Fund Watch

Investors react well to the Global X Uranium ETF

A strong market for uranium and nuclear energy makes this fund one to keep an eye on.

21 Jan 2021
Updates

Can you bank on VMUK’s share price in 2021?
IPO Watch

Bumble Files For IPO Amid Risk Of Apple’s Privacy Changes
Updates

Can IAG’s share price take off in 2021?

Related articles

Columnists

How Will the Global Economy Grow? - Mish Schneider

Stock market expert Mish Schneider writes in her weekly column how she believes the economy can recover in 2021 and what are the three key factors for this growth.

18 Jan 2021
Tricks

Julius de Kempenaer on thinking outside the box

Julius de Kempenaer, co-founder of RRG Research, thinks that unique ideas pave the way to alpha.

18 Jan 2021
Tools

RRG® UK Momentum+ - Q1 Portfolio Rebalance

RRG’s founder and co-creator of RRG® UK Momentum+, Julius de Kempenaer, talks through the portfolio’s very first rebalance.

12 Jan 2021