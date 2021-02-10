Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Mish Schneider The hidden charm of real estate

10 Feb 2021, 13:00GMT

With real estate on the rise, Mish Schneider, director of trading research and education at MarketGauge.com, considers the shifting sector and explores what opportunities this might provide investors.

 

 

The real estate sector [IYR] has cleared an important price level at $88.76, its 9 November 2020 high.

The real estate recovery has been slow compared to the rest of the market, which is more like a roller coaster ride at this point.

However, the IYR ETF has put in some decent consolidation from $80-$87 area.

Now that it has broken major multi-month highs, it looks clear to head even higher.

The real estate sector shifted when people began to leave highly populated areas or cities in search of more space and lower housing costs.

Working from home gave people more freedom to move about without the confines of reporting to a physical office location.

Furthermore, people soon desired upgrades or bigger houses as they found out that working from home can be a bit tough without some dedicated space.

This led to increased property sales and created housing booms in specific areas.

With interest rates at historic lows, people could not help but take advantage of their extra buying power.

Additionally, the US Federal Reserve plans to keep rates low for at least the next one to two years, which will continue to attract buyers that feel pressure from a time limit on low rates.

A rising housing market means homebuilders should also see an increase — right?

 

 

If you look at the homebuilders’ sector [XHB], it looks as though we are late to the party. XHB broke its highs around late July 2020.

While IYR is lagging in price, it has a great amount of upward space to explore, especially if IYR can hold over $89 as new support.

 

This article was originally published on MarketGauge. With over 100 years of combined market experience, MarketGauge's experts provide strategic information to help you achieve your investing goals.

Does Free Trading in GameStop Mean ‘Game On’?

Stock market expert Mish Schneider writes in her weekly column how the market reacted to the GameStop volatility and what the rise in free trading and Reddit investors means for the stock market.

10 Feb 2021
What Does Tesla’s Bitcoin Bet Mean For Investors?

Why economics expert Steve Hanke sees inflation ahead

The SPAC galaxy

