Take 5 with Jesse Felder

Jesse Felder is the influential writer and commentator responsible for the Felder Report, a go-to guide for anyone looking for interesting trading opportunities, which he launched in 2000. He also hosts a podcast called Superinvestors and the Art of Worldly Wisdom.

However, this is not the only string to Felder’s bow. He started his career at (now defunct) investment firm Bear, Stearns & Co before setting out on his own to found a multi-billion-dollar hedge fund based out of Santa Monica, California.

What top tip would you give to your younger self?

Go to work for somebody you admire. I worked with somebody who I didn’t admire too much and that was a learning process. But I think better advice is to work for somebody you admire, not just in terms of their skill and success but in terms of their personal values.

What’s your favourite book on finance or trading?

My favourite trading books are from the Market Wizards series. It’s just so valuable. I go back and read them over and over again.

What’s your top prediction for next year?

I think the one that I have the most confidence in is that energy is going to outperform dramatically. It might come from the rest of the market declining and energy not declining as much, but I do think [the energy sector] is going to outperform dramatically.

Who or where do you go to for market insights?

I’ve named a ton of people during the show and I really love to highlight them. That’s why I started my podcast really, to try and highlight the people who I find offer unique insights. Twitter has been very valuable to me. A lot of those people who I’ve had on my podcast are people I follow on Twitter and I only follow them because they provide such unique insights.

If you were to narrow it down to one thing, what do you think your biggest source of alpha is?

Oh man, that’s tough. Probably most people feel this way, but I do think I am a true contrarian. One of my favourite chapters in Market Wizards was about Jim Rogers. He talks about wanting to invest in North Korea. He talks about the most contrarian ideas you’ve ever heard of. A lot of people think they’re contrarian, but you’re only contrarian if everybody thinks you’re crazy. I’m willing to go to the areas that make people think I’m crazy.

