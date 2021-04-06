Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Mish Schneider Semiconductors and transportation are in a strong position

MarketGauge

06 Apr 2021, 14:40GMT

In this article, Forrest Crist-Ruiz, assistant director of trading research and education at MarketGauge.com, explores which indices are exhibiting bullishness.

The VanEck Vectors Semiconductors ETF [SMH] and the iShares Transportation Average ETF [IYT] are the strongest members of the economic modern family as they are both in a bullish phase in price and in momentum.

We are measuring momentum based on MarketGauge.com’s proprietary indicator RealMotion.

RealMotion was designed to show hidden strength and weakness in a security based on momentum.

Additionally, the economic modern family was created as an easy way to view the condition of the overall market as well as spot upcoming trends.

The other members include the iShares Russell 2000 ETF [IWM], SPDR S&P Retail ETF [XRT], and SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF [KRE], which are in bullish phases.

The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF [IBB] is the only member sitting in a cautionary phase.

A bullish phase is when the price is over the 50-day moving average (DMA), while the 50-DMA is over the 200-DMA.

A cautionary phase is almost the same, with the only difference showing up in the price sitting under the 50-DMA.

As seen in the charts above, RealMotion agrees with the price action for both SMH and IYT.

Having said that, other family members are having a negative divergence.

This can be seen in IWM, with the price over its 50-DMA but with RealMotion showing under its 50-DMA.

Therefore, watch for opportunities in the semiconductor and transportation sectors, as they are showing the most strength in the current market situation.

And also watch to see if IWM, XRT and/or KRE wind up becoming a drain, or just need to catch up.

This article was originally published on MarketGauge. With over 100 years of combined market experience, MarketGauge's experts provide strategic information to help you achieve your investing goals.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

MarketGauge

