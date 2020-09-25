Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 65% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

72% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

  • Tricks

OPTO Sessions Andrew Thrasher’s hot take

Andrew Thrasher’s hot take

25 Sep 2020, 13:50GMT

Andrew Thrasher is a portfolio manager at Indiana-based asset management firm The Financial Enhancement Group. He is also the founder of Thrasher Analytics, which provides research and analysis for financial advisors and investment institutions. He joined Opto Sessions to talk markets. Here he answers Opto’s quickfire questions.

 

What’s your favourite book?

Some of my favourites are the Market Wizard series and most recently The Man Who Solved the Market: How Jim Simons Launched the Quant Revolution. For technical analysis, How To Make Money in Stocks by William O'Neal was very useful.

 

Where or who do you go to for market insights?

There are a lot of traders that I talk with — some more than others. Some of my favourites are Dan Russo, JC Parets, Ari Wald, Joseph Fahmy, Brian Shannon — Jim Bianco in Chicago is great with more economic type stuff. There's a lot of financial Twitter and Social Media and a lot of bloggers that do excellent jobs writing insight that I'm lucky enough to call good friends.

 

What’s your top tip for your younger self?

Take more risks.

 

What’s your favourite charting software?

Probably Optuma — I’m a really big fan.

 

Where’s the best place you’ve travelled?

I loved Italy, my wife and I went a couple of years ago. There’s just so many beautiful places in Italy, and I would move there if it was a realistic option. I could trade the US markets and would love to live in Italy for six months.

 

What’s your top prediction for next year?

I truly do try to keep an open mind. When we get an expectation of a price target or an earnings price target, even if it's done flippantly, it does create a mindset where you've put something out there and you get attached to it. Not having one and trying to be fluid with the market has many advantages. So no, I really don't have an expectation.

 

You can listen to Andrew Thrasher explore everything from the current market climate, the upcoming US election, risk management, sector rotation and much more on Opto Sessions:

 

Spreadsheet of episodes (Opto) Spreadsheet of episodes (Opto) 100% 8
Screen reader support enabled.

 

Or for more ways to listen:

Apple Podcasts
Spotify
iHeart Radio
Stitcher
CastBox

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

How is 5G technology impacting aviation share prices?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

How is 5G technology impacting aviation share prices?

Conflicting views over whether new 5G technology could put aircraft safety at risk are threatening to cause extra turbulence for Airbus [AIR] and Boeing [BA] share prices in the weeks ahead.

19 Jan 2022
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Will Q4 earnings steady Netflix's share price?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation
  • saas

Will Q4 earnings reboot the IBM share price?
  • Updates
  • robotics

Does the Nvidia stock’s growth drivers justify the price tag?

ISSUE 11 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

SPAC investing is simple, but not easy
  • Tricks
  • disruptive-innovation

SPAC investing is simple, but not easy

In this week’s episode of Opto Sessions, Julian Klymochko – Accelerate Financial Technologies’ CEO – talks SPAC-investing and its pitfalls.

13 Jan 2022
‘Beijing is taking power and tech back in its hands’
  • Tricks
  • blockchain
  • china-tech
  • disruptive-innovation

‘Beijing is taking power and tech back in its hands’

In this week’s episode of Opto Sessions, Paul Schulte, founder and editor of Schulte Research, talks of the money metaverse and the fast-changing blockchain ecosystem.

06 Jan 2022
Best investment Podcasts of 2021
  • Podcast/Book
  • disruptive-innovation

Best investment Podcasts of 2021

The Best Investment Podcasts of 2021 include The Meb Faber Show, The Disciplined Investor, The Joe Robert Show and Superinvestors and the Art of Wordly Wisdom.

28 Dec 2021

Edwin Dorsey

Episode #94

  • Tricks
  • Podcast
  • disruptive-innovation

OPTO Sessions

Edwin Dorsey reveals secrets to The Bear Cave success

In this week’s episode of Opto Sessions, Edwin Dorsey, founder of the short-selling newsletter The Bear Cave, reflects on his career and the only two stocks he owns.

16 Dec 2021

Benzinga

Cartica

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Hedgeye

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

Morgan Creek

MyWallSt

Opto

Perth Tolle

Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar