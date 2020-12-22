Joe Kunkle’s most-read articles of 2020

Joe Kunkle is the founder of OptionsHawk, a platform that provides options analytics for active option and equity traders as well as institutions. He is also the head research analyst and portfolio manager at Relativity Capital.

Kunkle has a huge amount of experience in analysing equities and finding quality investments. Throughout 2020, he has been distilling this knowledge for Opto readers. Here are a handful of his most-read articles this year.

1. Joe Kunkle on finding the right trading process

Defining an effective trading process is essential for any trader hoping to make their way in the investing world. In this article, Kunkle explores how the proliferation of data has pushed the boundaries of analytics. He also outlines why, now more than ever, it is crucial to have a system through which this data can be converted into a positive value contributor and without hitting the user with information overload.

“While there are evidently a lot of choices, many of us prefer to keep portfolio holdings under 30, so understanding how to narrow down these names in a modest turnover portfolio is a very important question to address,” Kunkle explains.

“While there are evidently a lot of choices, many of us prefer to keep portfolio holdings under 30, so understanding how to narrow down these names in a modest turnover portfolio is a very important question to address"

2. How market signals determine the options flow worth following

When looking at the options market, which has long been an early indicator of future stock movements, the cornerstone of an effective strategy is figuring out which options flow to consider.

In this article, Kunkle explores different market conditions and what these may express about options flow. More importantly, Kunkle explores which options flow is worth following in each given scenario. “This is a key factor that allows us to maintain a high win-rate on curating our ‘high-impact’ notable trades,” he notes.

3. Collaborative work: which software stocks are enabling WFH?

Among the many trends accelerated in 2020 by the dominance of the coronavirus pandemic, the work-from-home trend has garnered a lot of attention. Multiple stocks in the sector have exceeded expectations.

In this article, Kunkle has analysed some of the software stocks powering the tech revolution and looks at some of the opportunities they presented. “I believe it’s worth investing in these digital working solutions because the shift is not temporary. Having read hundreds of management team transcripts, work from home is a trend that is here to stay, and many tech firms have already rolled out work-from-anywhere policies.”

4. How is digitalisation remapping the real estate industry?

Real estate, much like almost every other sector, has not been left untouched by the steady march of digitalisation. From finding and purchasing a house to monitoring how they’re taken care of, technology is transforming peoples’ approach. Kunkle looks into the opportunities this may provide.

“The industry itself has multiple positive secular growth drivers and the technology innovators will grow at an even faster rate as penetration and adoption of digitalisation increases. This strong trend has a long runway for growth over the next decade, as homeownership increases in the strongest, growing demographics.” Kunkle explains.

“The industry itself has multiple positive secular growth drivers and the technology innovators will grow at an even faster rate as penetration and adoption of digitalisation increases. This strong trend has a long runway for growth over the next decade, as homeownership increases in the strongest, growing demographics"

We’re delighted that Joe will be continuing to provide us with insight and content into the New Year, alongside his exclusive Signature Share Basket. Keep an eye out for more content from Joe on Opto.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein. *Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.