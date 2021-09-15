Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

70% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

  • Updates
  • disruptive innovation
  • saas

Is the recent fall in the Twilio share price warranted?

15 Sep 2021, 15:15GMT

View more

  • disruptive innovation
  • saas

The Twilio [TWLO] share price has been dropping in recent weeks. Shares in the software-as-a-service (SaaS) stock are down 7.6% in the past month and were trading at $337 on 14 September.

The Twilio share price has been flat since the start of 2021 and is up by just 0.4% as of 14 September. Although the stock has climbed 22.3% from its year-to-date low of $275.60 during intraday trading on 13 May, the Twilio share price is down 26.3% from peaking at an all-time high of $457.30 set on 18 February.

Is the Twilio share price performance during the past month just a glitch, or are there long-term factors at play?

 

TWLO Chart by TradingView

 

Earnings weighed down by acquisitions

The cloud communications company, which was co-founded by CEO Jeffrey Lawson (pictured), had a mixed second quarter. Revenue for the three months to the end of June was up 67% year-over-year to $668m, while it reported a non-GAAP loss of $0.11 per share versus a non-GAAP profit of $0.09 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Despite earnings falling from the second quarter of 2020, overall earnings beat analyst estimates, who had been expecting Twilio to report a $0.13 loss on revenue of $598m.

For the three months to the end of September, Twilio is expecting a loss of between $0.14 to $0.17 per share on revenue of $675m, which would be a marked improvement on the non-GAAP loss of $0.79 on $448m revenue reported in the third quarter of 2020. Analysts have forecast a loss of $0.07 on $636.4m.

$668million

Twilio's Q2 revenue - a 67% YoY rise

  

The Twilio share price has struggled for momentum since the second quarter 2021 earnings call at the end of July. As of the close on 9 September, Twilio had a market cap of $62.47bn, despite having never posted a trailing-12-month-EPS profit. Its price-to-sales ratio was 27.7, significantly higher than the industry average for SaaS stocks.

Twilio’s overall earnings history looks weak, and earnings growth has been declining sequentially in recent quarters as the company’s net loss has widened because of ramping up its acquisition strategy. In May, the company announced it had purchased Ionic Security, ZipWhip and ValueFirst, for undisclosed amounts. Last October, it bought customer data platform Segment for $3.2bn.

 

A durable growth story

Although it could be argued the fundamentals indicate that Twilio is relatively overvalued, analysts don’t appear to be too concerned. It has 23 buy ratings and a hold rating, according to MarketBeat data. The consensus target for the Twilio share price is $459.52, which implies an upside of 36.3% from its 14 September closing price.

Mizuho Securities analyst Siti Panigrahi recently boosted his target for the Twilio share price from $400 to $430, which implies a 27.6% upside from its 14 September closing price.

In a note to clients seen by CNBC, Panigrahi argued Segment’s platform would bring “significant value for Twilio to become a leading customer engagement platform”. “We continue to see the company as a significant beneficiary of post-Covid-19 digitisation efforts … Longer-term, we view Twilio as a durable growth story, one benefiting from several secular tailwinds including the proliferation of the API economy, adoption of multichannel communication, and growth in cloud contact centres,” he added.

“We continue to see the company as a significant beneficiary of post-Covid-19 digitisation efforts … Longer-term, we view Twilio as a durable growth story, one benefiting from several secular tailwinds including the proliferation of the API economy, adoption of multichannel communication, and growth in cloud contact centres” - Mizuho Securities analyst Siti Panigrahi

 

Panigrahi described the third-quarter guidance issued by Twilio as “conservative” despite the challenges in providing year-over-year comparisons for the second half of the fiscal year “due to a lack of political traffic and other one-time pandemic-related benefits”.

Twilio’s revenue growth is forecast to slow down in the near term. Analysts estimate that the fiscal year 2022 sales will be $3.44bn, up 29.13% on the $2.66bn revenue it is expected to bring in by the end of 2021. Last year’s revenue was $1.76bn.

The Twilio share price was recently trading at 18.1 times fiscal year 2022 forecast revenue. This means the stock could be considered an undervalued play in the SaaS sector when compared with other big-name stocks. For example, Cloudflare [NET] and Snowflake [SNOW] are trading at 49 and 52.3 times fiscal year 2022 forecast revenue.

Twilio is a popular stock to hold among many technology and software ETFs. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF [ARKW] has assigned it a 3.77% weighting, and the fund has returned 5.43% year-to-date. The stock accounts for 3.95% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF’s [CLOU] total holdings, with the fund returning 2.37% year-to-date.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

Is the easyJet share price a better bet than Wizz Air?
  • Industry Spotlight
  • disruptive-innovation

Is the easyJet share price a better bet than Wizz Air?

EasyJet has rejected a takeover from rival Wizz Air amid what is a tough time for the airline industry. What does this mean for the easyJet and Wizz Air share prices?

15 Sep 2021
  • Updates
  • clean-energy
  • disruptive-innovation

Will green ambitions cause the Verizon share price to break out?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

What does the iPhone 13 reveal mean for the Apple share price?
  • Updates
  • blockchain

Bitcoin becomes legal tender in El Salvador

ISSUE 11 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Will green ambitions cause the Verizon share price to break out?
  • Updates
  • clean-energy
  • disruptive-innovation

Will green ambitions cause the Verizon share price to break out?

How has the Verizon share price reacted to its emergence as a major issuer of green bonds in its quest to go carbon neutral, and what’s the investment case?

15 Sep 2021
What does the iPhone 13 reveal mean for the Apple share price?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

What does the iPhone 13 reveal mean for the Apple share price?

The tech giant announced its latest iPhone this week, but is it enough to continue to drive sales in 2022, and how did the Apple share price react?

15 Sep 2021
Bitcoin becomes legal tender in El Salvador
  • Updates
  • blockchain

Bitcoin becomes legal tender in El Salvador

What does El Salvador’s move to make bitcoin legal tender mean for the future of the cryptocurrency?

15 Sep 2021
Pfizer share price falters amid price hike ahead of booster doses
  • Updates
  • genome-editing

Pfizer share price falters amid price hike ahead of booster doses

The Pfizer share price could receive a shot in the arm thanks to its COVID-19 booster jab.

14 Sep 2021

Benzinga

Cartica

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Hedgeye

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

Morgan Creek

MyWallSt

Opto

Perth Tolle

Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar