Is Stripe Going Public Following $95 Billion Valuation?

17 Mar 2021, 10:20GMT

Following its latest round of fundraising, online payment solutions firm, Stripe, has become the most highly valued privately held company in Silicon Valley. The company — founded in 2010 by Irish brothers Patrick and John Collison — raised an additional $600 million in new equity, with the latest investors including Ireland’s National Treasury Management Agency, Allianz, Fidelity, Baillie Gifford, AXA, and Sequoia Capital.

This article was originally written by MyWallSt.

 

How much is Stripe worth? 

Stripe now has a private valuation of $95 billion, almost triple what it was worth this time last year. 

 

How many customers does Stripe have? 

Stripe now claims to have over 1 million customers worldwide, with significant advances in Europe, where more than 200,000 new companies have signed up to the platform since the start of the pandemic.

Stripe currently operates in over 40 countries, and according to co-Founder John Collison, it handled roughly 5,000 payment requests per second in 2020. 

 

When is Stripe going public? 

Although it is widely speculated that Stripe will file for an IPO sometime this year, there is no official information regarding this. 

 

MyWallSt gives you access to over 100 market-beating stock picks and the research to back them up.

 

