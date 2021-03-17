Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FREE EBOOK

How to Day Trade Stocks & Indices

  • Place your first trade
  • Identify 9 chart patterns
  • Pro strategies step-by-step

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

  • Market Outlook

ETF TV How will the EU’s new SFDR affect ESG ETFs?

17 Mar 2021, 09:25GMT

View more

ETF TV’s weekly episodes cover the latest ETF listings and breaking news, alongside interviews with the people behind the ETF headlines.

In conversation with UBS’s Head of Passive and ETF Investment Analytics, ETF TV hosts Deborah Fuhr and Dan Barnes unpack the potential impact the EU’s new Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) could have on the ETF space.

Keogh suggests that the legislation will ensure greater transparency surrounding ESG financial products, something many in the space have been requesting for many months now. The legislation could make it easier for potential clients to ascertain whether a financial product is sustainable and to what degree they comply with environmental, social and governance criteria.

In the broader ETF space, the past week saw 45 new exchange-traded listings, making it the most prolific week so far in 2021. There was a strong focus on thematic products and evidence of a continuing focus on sustainability factors, with ESG funds seeing $40bn inflows in 2020.

To find out more about UBS’s new “elite” ESG ETF and the exchange-traded products launched this week, watch the full episode below.

 

 

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

Are semiconductor chips the new toilet paper?
MishSchneider
Columnist

Mish Schneider

Are semiconductor chips the new toilet paper?

A year ago, pandemic panic and stockpiling left a shortage of toilet paper, and saw prices rise to almost laughable prices online. The same could be happening to semiconductors at the moment.

16 Mar 2021

Columnist

Can healthy growth for cannabis stocks continue?

Industry Spotlight

How has the chip shortage lifted NXP Semiconductors share price?

IPO Watch

What’s behind Richard Branson’s latest SPAC, Virgin Group Acquisition Corp III?

Related articles

What are the value stocks trading at steep discounts?
Research Affiliates
Market Outlook

Research Affiliates

What are the value stocks trading at steep discounts?

At a time of increased volatility, what are the value assets trading at attractive discounts across financial markets?

16 Mar 2021

Finding breakthrough companies in the decarbonisation theme
CollaborativeFund
Market Outlook

Collaborative Fund

Finding breakthrough companies in the decarbonisation theme

Climate technology has the potential to provide unlimited upside as the world adapts but assessing the potential opportunities is no easy feat.

12 Mar 2021

How to use research and development analysis to spot opportunities
Joe Kunkle
Fund Watch

Joe Kunkle

How to use research and development analysis to spot opportunities

For Joe Kunkle, head research analyst at Relativity Capital and founder of OptionsHawk, research and development should not be overlooked when looking for potential gains.

11 Mar 2021

Collaborative Fund

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

Kathryn McDonald

Radiant ESG

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

MyWallSt

Opto

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar