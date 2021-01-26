Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FREE EBOOK

How to Day Trade Stocks & Indices

  • Place your first trade
  • Identify 9 chart patterns
  • Pro strategies step-by-step

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

Columnists

How to Time Your Market Entries and Avoid FOMO – Mish Schneider

Written by

26 Jan 2021, 11:10 GMT

Mish Schneider applies her market expertise to yesterday’s volatile trading, explaining how investors suffering from the fear of missing out (FOMO) can deviate from their trading strategies and, ultimately, affect the market as a whole.

Monday was a roller coaster ride for traders with a steep, late-morning selloff, followed by a steady wave of buying until the closing bell.

Highly volatile days can be great for making quick trades but can also come with increased risk as we saw on Monday.

The fast-moving pace can easily bring forth a slew of emotions as people rush to get a piece of the market action.

One common emotion is fear.

And on Monday morning, the FOMO came as people rushed to buy big movers.

A perfect example was the Russell 2000 [IWM], which represents 2000 small cap companies.

As you can see in the 5-minute chart above, a frenzy of buying was followed by pure panic.

It’s easy to get wrapped up in FOMO when you see a multitude of stocks blasting off, but this is the most important time to acknowledge you are having that feeling.

Once you identify FOMO, the next step is to understand that you potentially have placed yourself in a risky spot both mentally and in the market.

The market has a special way of humbling even the best of traders and while having these feelings is normal for many traders, what is done next can make all the difference.

One quick tip that can easily save some pain and headaches is making sure you see where the money is rotating into. Lately, that rotation has become wilder and more volatile.

 

 

Above are the other major indices including the S&P 500 [SPY], Nasdaq 100 [QQQ], and the Dow Jones [DIA].

While IWM was breaking out to new highs, the others were lagging or simply put, trading sideways.

As a matter of fact, the QQQs decided to go in the complete opposite direction from IWM.

Market timing and following the money rotation can greatly help when deciding to place an active trade.

Knowing when the major indices are moving together is just as important as knowing when they are diverging and why.

This article was originally published on www.marketguage.com. With over 100 years of combined market experience, MarketGauge's experts provide strategic information to help you achieve your investing goals.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Written by

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Updates

Shopify Or Wix: What Is The Better E-Commerce Play?

COVID-19 has accelerated the shift towards e-commerce by roughly five years, but which e-commerce player is the better buy?

26 Jan 2021
Updates

How does Regeneron’s share price play into the wider biotech theme?
Fund Watch

Why Frank Holmes’ US Global Investors is soaring
Market Outlook

Will big tech survive regulatory pressure or will Amazon’s share price crumble?

Related articles

Tricks

Trevor Neil explains the RRG research offering

In this week’s Opto Sessions, RRG Research co-founder Trevor Neil explains the new RRG UK Momentum+ Signature Share basket.

21 Jan 2021
Columnists

How Will the Global Economy Grow? - Mish Schneider

Stock market expert Mish Schneider writes in her weekly column how she believes the economy can recover in 2021 and what are the three key factors for this growth.

18 Jan 2021
Tricks

Julius de Kempenaer on thinking outside the box

Julius de Kempenaer, co-founder of RRG Research, thinks that unique ideas pave the way to alpha.

18 Jan 2021