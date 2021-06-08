Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FREE Trading guide

Including Day trading strategy examples

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

  • Updates
  • disruptive innovation

FireEye’s share price plunges after $1.2bn Symphony deal

08 Jun 2021, 11:25GMT

View more

  • disruptive innovation

FireEye’s [FEYE] share price plunged 17.62% on Thursday, after the cybersecurity firm announced it is selling its product business — including the FireEye name — to private equity company Symphony Technology Group for $1.2bn.

The deal will see FireEye, the maker of network and email cybersecurity products, separate from the digital forensics and incident response arm, Mandiant, reports techcrunch.com.

Despite falling 15.24% across the week to close Friday at $18.92, FireEye’s share price was still 47.12% higher over the last year (as of 4 June’s close). After last week’s slide, though, FireEye’s share price is down 9.56% for the year-to-date (to 7 June’s close).

$1.2billion

Valuation of product business sale to Symphony Technology Group

  

FireEye is also the eighteenth largest holding in our Cyber Security ETF theme, with a 2.77% weighting in the tracked First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF. The theme slipped 0.75% last week to feature towards the bottom of our thematic performance screener.

 

Why should investors care about FireEye’s share price?

FireEye is known for its research into hacking groups, and was lauded within the cybersecurity sector after admitting its own networks had been hacked in December, as it helped to speed up efforts leading to the discovery of the SolarWinds [SWI] espionage attack, which was attributed to Russian foreign intelligence, reports techcrunch.com’s Zack Whittaker.

The Mandiant unit deals with major security incidents, and helped one of the largest US pipeline operators, Colonial Pipeline, recover from a ransomware cyber-attack earlier this year, which forced the company to close all its operations and freeze IT systems. The move to split the two businesses comes after FireEye acquired Mandiant in 2013 for around $1bn, when Kevin Mandia became overall CEO.

FireEye’s share price is trading below the average price target on Wall Street, indicating there is still some upside left to the stock, although investors will need to weigh up the impact of the Symphony deal.

 

What’s next for FireEye?

The transition will enable FireEye to focus on security breach response. Mandia said the deal will “unlock our high-growth Mandiant Solutions business and allow both organisations to better serve customers.” Mandiant will focus on “scaling our intelligence and frontline expertise … while the FireEye products business will be able to prioritise investment on its cloud-first security product portfolio.” The deal is expected to be completed by the end of the fourth quarter.

FireEye also revealed longer-term targets for $1bn in revenue by 2025, with 20%-plus annualised growth and better than 20% operating margins. The company also said it has approved a $500m stock-repurchase plan, equating to just under 10% of its current market capitalisation.

 

Why did Symphony acquire FireEye?

FireEye will become the latest cybersecurity giant in Symphony’s portfolio, after the private equity group bought McAfee’s [MCFE] enterprise business for $4bn in March. Symphony’s managing partner, William Chisholm, said there’s “enormous untapped opportunity for the business that we’re excited to crystallise by leveraging our significant security software sector experience and our market-leading carve-out expertise.”

Mandia added: “STG’s focus on fueling innovative market leaders in software and cybersecurity makes them an ideal partner for FireEye products. We look forward to our relationship and collaboration on threat intelligence and expertise.”

“STG’s focus on fueling innovative market leaders in software and cybersecurity makes them an ideal partner for FireEye products. We look forward to our relationship and collaboration on threat intelligence and expertise” - Kevin Mandia

 

What do analysts think of the deal?

Morgan Stanley analyst, Hamza Fodderwala, maintained an equal weight rating and $19 target price on the FireEye share price, reports Barron's, a fraction below Monday’s closing price of $19.77. While Fodderwala thinks focusing on the higher-growth part of the business is positive, the surviving Mandiant business has a “lower gross margin and scalability.”

Fodderwala calculates the deal’s value at 2.3 times the next 12 months’ sales, which is lower than the average at 3.5 times, saying “the discount likely reflects lower margins and ongoing transitions in FireEye’s product business.” He also reckons FireEye’s revenue target is ambitious “given the investment required in a highly competitive market.”

Mizuho analyst, Gregg Moskowitz, kept a neutral rating and a $23 target price, which represents a 16.33% jump from 7 June’s close. Moskowitz says the deal offers FireEye “the potential to unlock additional growth opportunities”, but in also acknowledging the lower-than-expected price, says the surviving company “still has much to prove.”

FireEye is a consensus hold according to the Wall Street Journal — overall the stock has four analyst Buy ratings, one overweight, eight hold and one sell rating. An average price target of $22.92, which represents a 15.93% gain on 7 June’s close, suggests FireEye’s share price has room to move higher, but looking further into the distance, much will depend on the company’s success in growing its remaining Mandiant business.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

Will Tilray’s share price continue to light up?
  • Updates
  • cannabis

Will Tilray’s share price continue to light up?

With analysts backing Tilray and the US market opening up, how much upside could be left in the stock?

08 Jun 2021

  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

What Is A ‘Meme Stock’?
  • Fund Watch
  • disruptive-innovation

Leading from the front: the Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Could AMC’s share price deliver box office gains in the long term?

ISSUE 10 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Will Tilray’s share price continue to light up?
  • Updates
  • cannabis

Will Tilray’s share price continue to light up?

With analysts backing Tilray and the US market opening up, how much upside could be left in the stock?

08 Jun 2021

What Is A ‘Meme Stock’?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

What Is A ‘Meme Stock’?

Speculative stocks are dominating Wall Street right now in the form of AMC, GameStop, and more, but what is a meme stock?

08 Jun 2021

Could AMC’s share price deliver box office gains in the long term?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Could AMC’s share price deliver box office gains in the long term?

AMC’s share price has been boosted in June by social media traders piling into the stock, but what will it take for the firm to deliver beyond the swarm trading?

07 Jun 2021

Does SoFi’s SPAC Debut Signal The Start Of Another Blank-Check Boom?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Does SoFi’s SPAC Debut Signal The Start Of Another Blank-Check Boom?

SoFi stock jumped yesterday after the online finance firm went public via SPAC merger, potentially signaling the start of another blank-check boom.

04 Jun 2021

Benzinga

Cartica

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Hedgeye

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

Morgan Creek

MyWallSt

Opto

Perth Tolle

Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar