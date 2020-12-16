Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FREE EBOOK

How to Day Trade Stocks & Indices

  • Place your first trade
  • Identify 9 chart patterns
  • Pro strategies step-by-step

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

Market Outlook

Disney’s share price versus Netflix’s share price: Who’s winning the streaming war?

Written by

16 Dec 2020, 16:40 GMT

This festive period, investors will be watching Netflix’s [NFLX]’s share price as viewers watch all-star musical film The Prom. Meanwhile, Pixar’s latest release, Soul, will be available on Disney+ from Christmas Day, which investors hope will support Disney’s [DIS] share price. Is either company likely to pull ahead in the streaming war?

For the year to 15 December’s close, Netflix’s share price has seen a 57.6% gain and has increased 79.1% since falling to a 52-week low of $290.25 during the market sell-off back in March. Netflix’s share price hit an all-time high of $575.37 on 13 July, largely thanks to lockdown-driven subscriber gains.

In what has been a far more turbulent year, meanwhile, Disney’s share price has crept up 17.37% YTD and has risen just short of 120% since bottoming out at a 52-week low of $79.07. Disney’s share price spent much of 2020 in the red due to its parks and attractions — the company’s largest revenue segment pre-pandemic — being forced to close or having to limit capacity. The good news about a COVID-19 vaccine and hopes for economic recovery however, pushed Disney’s share price to what was then an all-time high of $157.46 on 9 December. It continued to climb and reached a new all-time intraday high of $179.45 on 11 December, from which it has since pulled back slightly to sit at $173.94 on 15 December.

 

Better than expected results

Disney’s Q4 2020 earnings report in November showed a business that was successfully managing the impact coronavirus restrictions have had on operations. Its $14.71bn reported revenue beat the forecast $14.2bn and losses were not as wide as had been feared — $0.20 versus an expected $0.71. 

 

$14.71billion

Disney Q4 revenues

 

Despite a 23% decline in revenue year over year from the $19.1bn reported in Q4 2019, a standout figure from the earnings report was the number of subscribers Disney+ has amassed: 73.7 million users. 

Having only launched in November of last year, the service has smashed past projections made by Morgan Stanley prior to the launch. As reported by CNBC, analyst Benjamin Swinburne had predicted in July 2019 that the streaming service will bring in 13 million subscribers by the end of 2020 and add 70 million in 2024 for a total of 130 million. 

Morgan Stanley has now raised its projections to 230 million subscribers by the end of 2025, while analysts at MoffettNathanson have forecast a subscriber base of 160 million by the end of 2024. 

As impressive as these numbers are, it leaves some way to go to catch up with Netflix, which already boasts 195 million global subscribers. That said, Netflix’s user growth has been slowing. In the three months to the end of September, it added just 2.2 million new subscribers, having added 10.1 million in Q2 and 15.7 million in Q1. The company expects to bring in 6 million new users in the current quarter. 

One reason for the slowing user growth could be the price. Netflix no longer offers trials, and its standard package is priced at £9.99 in the UK and $13.99 in the US. In comparison, Disney+ is £5.99 and $6.99 respectively. 

Apple [AAPL] TV, which is also in the stream mix, has priced its subscription even lower at £4.99 and $4.99 per month. However, Apple doesn’t break out subscriber numbers — it has a total of 585 million paid subscriptions across its services — and it currently offers a free annual subscription with each new iPhone, MacBook or iPad purchase. 

 

585million

Apple's total paid subscriptions

 

A high proportion of Apple TV users are likely to be non-paying, so the question for the tech giant is whether its current content offering and future original programming will be enough to encourage those on a trial to pay for the streaming service.

 

Streamers’ reason for being

Doug Anmuth, internet analyst at JPMorgan, doesn’t feel that Netflix’s price is putting pressure on subscriber numbers. In a note to clients seen by MarketWatch, Anmuth reiterated an Overweight rating and raised his price target slightly from $615 to $628.

Furthermore, If Disney+ has ambitions to make up ground on Netflix, then it needs to put more focus on streaming. Its current business is too segmented to keep up with a dedicated platform like Netflix. 

Back in October, Third Point founder and CEO Dan Loeb suggested that Disney scrap its dividend and redirect capital into original content production, especially as the stock has been beaten down due to the pandemic. 

“Time is of the essence and the company should consider significant additional investments in content, both through production and acquisitions here and abroad,” Loeb wrote in a letter seen by Bloomberg, adding that the company should embrace home entertainment and focus less on theatrical releases. 

“Every Hollywood executive has been able to enjoy first-run movies in the comfort of their home for years. We urge you to democratise this experience and to continue to embrace the future of home entertainment with the utmost urgency in executing the company’s digital transformation.”

Disney has since recognised the importance of Disney+ to its future growth. It has restructured the company to focus on media production and streaming by investing more of its capital in content production. 

Douglas Mitchelson, managing director of equity research at Credit Suisse, believes Disney+ can rival Netflix, saying in a note to clients seen by Barron’s that many investors are underestimating how much Disney actually spends on original programming — he has forecast 2021 spend to be $27bn. 

 

$27billion

Disney's forecase spend on original programming 2021

 

He does, though, caution that the service’s new releases for the first quarter of next year are a little on the light side. The stock was given an Outperform rating, with a price target of $146. It was raised again on 9 December to $178, according to Webull. 

In total, Disney has 31 Wall Street ratings available according to MarketBeat — 23 analysts rate the stock a Buy, seven a Hold, and one a Sell. The consensus price target is $154.03, which would represent an 11.4% decrease on Disney’s share price as of close on 15 December. Netflix, meanwhile, has 38 ratings of which 24 are a Buy, nine Hold, and five Sell. The consensus price target of $537.50 would represent a 3.4% increase on Netflix’s share price close on the same date.

 

 

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Written by

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Earnings

Will earnings give Nike’s share price a good run?

Despite an underwhelming performance for most of the year, Nike’s share price has soared to a new all-time high recently.

16 Dec 2020
Updates

Why Intel’s share price is chipping into artificial intelligence
Updates

What Is The Better Holiday Investment Right Now: Walmart Vs Etsy
Updates

Will new products support Microsoft’s share price?

Related articles

Market Outlook

How AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer’s share prices are racing ahead

AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer’s share prices are in the headlines at the moment, but how will the new wave of vaccines affect big pharma in the long run?

08 Dec 2020
Fund Watch

What’s driving the outperformance behind ARK’s next generation fund?

Disruptive technologies like AI, big data, cloud computing and Blockchain have proven to be major gainers in 2020, with the ARK next generation fund standing out as a top performer.

07 Dec 2020
Market Outlook

Which stocks are building momentum into 2021?

Momentum stocks have outperformed the broader market so far this year but, as investors position for 2021, which sectors are likely to continue outperforming?

07 Dec 2020