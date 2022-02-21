Can Moderna shares resume their pandemic streak after Q4 earnings?

M oderna’s Q4 results are forecast to be healthy despite tapering of Covid-19 indicating the company’s success in other diseases and categories. Hence the outlook for its stagnant share price may be positive.

Pharmaceutical giant Moderna [MRNA] is expected to report a revenue jump of 35.0% on the previous quarter and a rise of 27.7% in earnings compared to the prior three-month period when it publishes its fourth-quarter and 2021 full-year numbers on 24 February. Year-on-year sales are more than tenfold because the company was yet to market its vastly popular COVID vaccine in December 2020.

Moderna’s shares have been trading lower ahead of its upcoming results, but the ticker could move higher if it reports better-than-expected Covid-19 vaccine sales on the back of improved supply.

Analysts at Zacks forecast Q4 revenue to come in at $6.71bn, a jump from the $4.97bn generated in the third quarter, while quarterly earnings per share is expected to be $9.83, a rise compared to the $7.70 generated in Q3.

“We are humbled to have helped hundreds of millions of people around the world with our Covid-19 vaccine,” said Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, when announcing Q3 results in November. “We are working hard to ensure our vaccine is available in low-income countries with approximately 10% of our 2021 volume and significantly more of our 2022 volume going to low-income countries.”

Profit margin on sales in low-income geographies is minimal.

Moderna share selloff

The Moderna stock price has declined by 42.6% year-to-date to 18 February ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings, with competitors Pfizer [PFE] falling 17.2% and AstraZeneca [AZN] up 2.8% over the same period.

Investors are looking beyond the vaccine as the worst stages of the pandemic appear to be behind us, with the now-dominant omicron variant resulting in less severe symptoms for many. Most of Moderna’s sales have come from Covid-19 vaccines, and there are now concerns on how the company will continue its earnings momentum if the virus starts to abate.

Approximately 54% of the world’s population has been fully vaccinated, with the North America region standing at 70%, which could be a potential headwind for Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine sales in 2022 and beyond.

Moderna shares have been hit by general fears over soaring US inflation and the prospect of several interest rate hikes, which has pushed the S&P 500 down by 9.6% year-to-date. A raft of sales this year from insiders, including Bancel and Moderna’s CFO David Meline, has also not helped the stock price.

Q3 earnings weaker than expected

The company missed Q3 revenue and earnings expectations in November and cut its Covid-19 vaccine sales forecast for the year. Moderna reported that some doses for delivery had been moved to early 2022 due to production issues.

It said it expected Covid-19 vaccine sales for 2021 to be in the region of $15bn to $18bn, down from earlier forecasts of $20bn. At the announcement of its third-quarter results, it projected vaccine sales of $17bn to $22bn for 2022. Meanwhile, rival Pfizer said it expected Covid-19 vaccines sales of $36bn for 2021 and $29bn in 2022.

$15-18billion Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine sales estimates for 2021

Moderna could thrive beyond Covid-19

The Covid-19 vaccine is Moderna’s only commercialised product, but it could use the tech to develop drugs for other diseases. The company has been using the pandemic to expand into the UK and Asia. If Covid-19 diminishes, these operations could be used to research and create preventative vaccines for other rare and infectious illnesses.

Investors are likely to want to see evidence of success around future drug developments, which will take time. This could place pressure on the share price if Moderna burns through cash with an expansion of operations as well as research and development.

Analysts holding onto Moderna shares

Given Moderna’s high dependence on Covid-19 vaccines sales, even analysts are unsure what to do with the stock. According to MarketScreener, 10 out of 22 analysts have given the company a Hold rating but the average target price is $257.24, meaning there is a potential upside of more than 76% from current levels.

The fourth-quarter results on 24 February may give investors some insight on Moderna’s future prospects.

