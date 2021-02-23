5 Earnings To Watch This Week And What Investors Should Expect

Analysts are expecting the trend of strong earnings results to continue this week. There’s a monster stack of reports to get through, but here are five companies we think you should keep an eye on.

Autodesk

During the first nine months of 2020, Autodesk’s (NASDAQ: ADSK) revenue rose 16% YoY to $2.75 billion after its architecture, engineering, and construction division generated double-digit growth in that time period. Impressively, the software company also managed to reach between 100% and 110% net revenue retention rate in Q3, which shows how much Autodesk’s products helped businesses in hard times. Shareholders will be looking to hear the company’s plans to further dominate the construction industry.

The company is expected to report earnings of $1.07 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion, up 12.2% from the year-ago quarter. Autodesk shares have lost over 4% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector’s gains of 9.84% during that time.

When is Autodesk’s earnings call?

Autodesk reports earnings for the fourth quarter of 2020 on Thursday, February 25 after the bell at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. To listen to Autodesk’s earnings call, go to the company’s investor relations page here.

Etsy

Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) noted that it had 3,681 active sellers and 69,649 active buyers in the company’s last earnings report, helped by consumers turning to digital channels to buy goods during the pandemic. Shareholders will be looking to see if the arts and crafts e-commerce platform can keep up with this pace or if the company expects growth to slow down once people return to more normal shopping habits.

The Brooklyn-based company is expected to report $514.72 million, up 90.6% year-over-year (YoY), with earnings of $0.58 per share. Etsy shares have increased over 32% year-to-date.

When is Etsy’s earnings call?

Etsy reports earnings on Thursday, February 25 after the bell at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. To listen to Etsy’s earnings call, visit the company’s investor relations page here.

Home Depot

Home Depot (NYSE: HD) shares may not have kept pace with the market rally this year, but the company has benefitted from a rise in housing construction and home remodeling projects.

The EPS forecast for Home Depot’s Q4 earnings is $2.62 on sales of $30.6 billion, compared with $2.28 on revenue of $25.8 billion in the year-earlier quarter. The home improvement retailer’s shares have fallen 2.5% over the last six months, compared to a 16% jump in the S&P 500, and investors are worried that the stock may have hit a brick wall. Nevertheless, the company has reported profits that have beaten analysts’ estimates in each quarter over the last five years, so the stock may be due for a rebound if the firm presents strong earnings growth on Tuesday.

When is Home Depot’s earnings call?

Home Depot reports Q4 earnings on Tuesday, February 23 before market-open at 9:00 AM Eastern Time. To access Home Depot’s earnings transcript, visit their investor relations page here.

Salesforce

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) is one of the leading providers of SaaS technology and shareholders will be eagerly waiting to see its plans to integrate Slack and cement its position as Microsoft’s main rival.

The Street expects Salesforce to report earnings of $0.75 per share on revenue of $5.68 billion, up from $0.66 per share on revenue of $4.85 billion last year. Salesforce shares have dipped since the company announced its $27.7 billion acquisition of Slack in December last year, as many investors saw the deal as overpriced. Salesforce will need to prove how the acquisition will help the firm become the world’s number one CRM platform to justify the price tag.

When is Salesforce’s earnings call?

Salesforce reports earnings on Thursday, February 25 after the bell at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. To listen to Salesforce’s report, visit the investor relations page here.

Redfin

Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) shares popped 12% on Friday after the real estate company announced that it is acquiring RentPath for $608 million. The buy will help the company expand its audience and boost sales as it takes over another part of the real estate market in the U.S: the $170 billion rental sector. Shareholders will be looking for financing details for the acquisition in Redfin’s earnings report.

Redfin forecasts for revenue are around $233 million, slightly down when compared to last year’s Q4 results. However, the tech company predicts net income of between $2 million and $5 million, up from last year’s loss of $7.8 million. Redfin shares are up over 100% over the last six months and investors will be looking to see the company hit guidance to justify the heightened interest in the stock.

When is Redfin’s earnings call?

Redfin reports on Wednesday, February 24 after the closing bell at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. To access Redfin’s earnings report, visit its investor relations page here.

