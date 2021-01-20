Yellen’s “US-China cold war” comment did not puncture current risk on behaviour

US stock market had started the week on a positive note after it resumed trading from a public holiday on Monday, 18 January. The technology and small caps related benchmark indices outperformed with the Nasdaq 100 rallied by +1.50% (12996) and Russell 2000 +1.32% (2151). Meanwhile, the S&P 500 gained +0.8% (3798) and a smaller gain of +0.4% seen in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (30930). In addition, the high-flying Russell 2000 had recorded an average daily gain of around +0.9% since 06 Jan 2021.

Performance seen in the S&P Sectors indicted a mix of leadership from value and growth related stocks with outperformance seen in Energy (+2.08%), Communication Services (+1.87%) and Information Technology (+1.31%).

Within the Information Technology sector, Semiconductors, a proxy for continued to soar as the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF recorded a stellar gain of +3.43% (420.00) with another fresh all-time high close. Financials’ modest gain of +0.4% had been restrained by negative reactions to earnings reports from Bank of America (-0.7%) and Goldman Sachs (-2.3%), a typical “buy the rumour, sell the fact” omen. Overall, the medium-term impulsive bullish phase for US stock indices remain intact at this juncture.

In coming US Secretary Janet Yellen, a former Fed Chair had asserted that its time to “act big” on fiscal stimulus which suggested that there are more potential fiscal bazooka to come in the coming months if the US economy continues to deteriorate after the latest proposed US$1.9 trillion fiscal package by President-elect Biden. Also, Yellen commented that the Biden administration will not repeal the 2017 tax law while the economy battles with the pandemic. A dovish and comforting statement from a former Fed Chair for the “risk on” herd.

On future US-China relationship, Yellen hinted that the incoming Biden administration is likely to maintain Trump’s hawkish stance towards China and prepared to use the full array of tools to address actions such as “dumping products, erecting trade barriers and giving illegal subsides to corporations”.

So far, Yellen’s negative “cold-war” liked comments on the future path of US-China relations did not create a negative feedback loop into Asian stock markets in today’s morning session. Interestingly, most of the Asian benchmark stock indices continued to maintain the medium-term upward trajectory as positive momentum factors prevail; Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index +1.14% (29900), Hang Seng TECH (a composite of China Big Tech stocks) +3.39% (9691, another intraday fresh all-time high), China’s CSI 300 +0.90% (5486), South Korea’s KOSPI 200 +0.60% (423.89), Australia’s ASX 200 +0.64% (6785) while Singapore’s STI almost unchanged (2994) and Japan’s Nikkei 225 underperformed -0.45% (28504).



