Watch for USD/JPY moves

Since March, the US 10-year bond yields jumped on the accelerating US bond selloff by the Japanese investors to lock on the year-end profit as the expectation for the Fed to accelerate rate hikes strengthens. The 10-year Treasury yield surged from the month-low of 1.68% to as high as 2.55% on Monday. Japan is the largest US bond holder globally, which sold US$25.5 billion worth of foreign bonds from February to March 20, according to The Wall Street Journal. The surging US bond yields triggered a sharp USD appreciation against the Japanese Yen. But notably, the selloff halted in the last two days, the US 10-year Treasury yield fell from the crucial level of 2.55%, to 2.34% on Wednesday, suggesting investors start rotating the funds back to the bond markets for a discounted price. So, what does this mean to the broader markets?

The 10-year US treasury yield may pull back at the descending trendline

Source: Bloomberg

USD/JPY may continue retreating as bonds rebound

Coming into April, the USD bond yields, particularly for the long-dated maturities, may continue to fall as investors may start buying bond back for hedging purposes amid an inflation-induced economic slowdown. The USD may weaken against the other currencies, especially the Japanese Yen.

USD/JPY - Daily

Key technical elements:

A potential bearish break-out at the upward trendline indicates the near-term uptrend might end.

Stochastic and the price are forming a bearish-divergence pattern, which signals an uptrend reversal.

MACD shows the upside momentum is fading, with two moving averages forming a dead-cross ahead, adding to the bearish bias.

Key price levels:

Supports: 121.70, 120.60,119.64

Resistances: 122.95

Stock markets may face pressure

The US stocks may face headwinds as investment funds may rotate out of the risky assets to the bond markets. However, the first-quarter earnings may overshadow the inflation concerns. The bull markets may last throughout April but are unlikely to continue in May when it is usually a time for investors to divest their holdings, or what we call “Sell in May and Go Away”.

S&P 500 (Cash) – Daily

Key technical elements:

MACD suggests that the uptrend momentum is still strong, with the moving averages crossing over the mid-line.

Stochastic enters into the overbought territory, which suggests a near-term pullback might be near

Key price levels:

Supports: 4541, 4473

Resistances: 4670, 4737



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.