Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 71% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Choose country & language

Choose country & language

Start trading
Updates

US stocks finished lower over omicron concerns

Written by

Tina Teng

MARKET ANALYST

20 Dec 2021, 21:10

The broader markets fell on Monday due to spikes in Omicron cases both in Europe and America. Investors interpret the rapid spreading of omicron as a negative impact on economic reopening, which means further restrictions and economic lockdowns. Biden's $1.75 trillion social spending package, the "Build Back Better Plan", also looms on Sen. Joe Machin, a conservative Democrat's verbal rejection on Monday. 

The three US major averages extended losses for the third trading day, following the selloff end of last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.23%,  the S&P 500 declined 1.14%, and Nasdaq slipped 1.24%.

9 out of the 11 sectors fell in the S&P 500. Financials and Materials stocks slumped 1.9% and 1.83% respectively, leading the broader markets losses as the two sectors are being seen as sensitive to economic reopening. JP Morgan Chase, Citi Group, and Goldman Sachs all fell more than 2%. Caterpillar was down 2.72%. Bank stocks are pressured by the low bond yields and the flattened yields curve as investors doubt the long-term economic recovery. 

The technology sector also fell as the big tech giants all finished lower. Meta Platforms was down 2.48%, Amazon declined 1.69%, Microsoft fell 1.09%, Apple lost 0.57%, and Alphabet edged lower by 0.06%. 

By contrast. utility and consumer staples outperformed the S&P 500 as these are considered defensive stocks when the economy is facing headwinds. 

The 10-year US Treasury yield was at 1.42%.

The gold futures were down $15, to $1,789.9 per ounce.

The WTI futures price fell 3.1%, to $68.66.


Latest from CMC

FX Analysis

Chart of the week – EUR/USD bearish breakdown from 4-week range

EUR/USD bearish breakdown from 4-week range

19 Dec 2021
News

European stocks get an Omicron chill
News

Lower open for Europe as Omicron cases soar
News

Auto sector drives European markets lower

Related articles

News

European stocks get an Omicron chill

European markets have started the week sliding sharply lower as rising concerns over the spread of Omicron, and how governments react to it has prompted widespread weakness across the board,

20 Dec 2021
News

Lower open for Europe as Omicron cases soar

Having got past last week’s big three central bank rate meetings without too much kerfuffle, the slight change of stance from the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England

20 Dec 2021
News

Auto sector drives European markets lower

It’s been a disappointing end to the week for European markets with the auto sector feeling the pain after the latest European car sales numbers for November showed another big decline.

17 Dec 2021