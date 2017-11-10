The week ahead: UK unemployment, plus eurozone, UK & US inflation

Market analyst David Madden discusses the major economic and corporate events for the week ahead, including China industrial production, UK unemployment and CPI inflation updates from the UK, US and eurozone.
