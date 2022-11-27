Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 28/11/22

ASX trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

27 Nov 2022, 21:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

For real-time up-to-date data/news/research/ideas/strategies, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets Invest platform and follow us on Twitter: 

Azeem Sheriff -  
Tina Teng -
CMC Markets ANZ - 
CMC Markets Singapore -
CMC Markets Canada - 

Trading Idea of the Day
 

ASX:STO - Santos Ltd (BULLISH - Short Term & BULLISH - Long Term)

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
  • Oil expected to go higher on supply constraints
  • Buffett going bullish on oil, increasing stake in Exxon.
  • USD weakness supporting oil.

ASX & Economic Key Events


ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

OPTO For Investors Research


Article of the Day: Traders invest $403m in Tesla shares this week 

Podcast of the Day: Michael Loukas of TrueMark on why diversification isn’t always key
 

APAC Daily Report



 

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT


EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil prices) & Materials HIGHER on base metal prices.

Global Markets Headlines
 

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

Weekly outlook

Upcoming indices dividend drop points

View the estimated indices dividend drop points* for the week commencing 28 November 2022

25 Nov 2022
Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: US jobs; eurozone inflation; easyJet results
Market update

Falling rates buoy stock markets, weakened USD lifts Asian currencies
Newsletter

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 25/11/22

Related articles

Weekly outlook

Upcoming indices dividend drop points

View the estimated indices dividend drop points* for the week commencing 28 November 2022

25 Nov 2022
Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: US jobs; eurozone inflation; easyJet results

Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 28 November 2022, and view our company earnings calendar.

25 Nov 2022
Market update

Falling rates buoy stock markets, weakened USD lifts Asian currencies

Following the Fed-induced rally on Wall Street, both European and Asian markets finished higher

24 Nov 2022
Newsletter

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 25/11/22

Check out the daily edition of our pre-market ASX report covering the past, present and future of Aussie macro outlook and equities.

24 Nov 2022