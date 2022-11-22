Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 23/11/22

ASX trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

22 Nov 2022, 21:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

Trading Idea of the Day
 

ASX:ELD- Elders Ltd - BULLISH BIAS (long term) - BULLISH BIAS (short term)

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
  • Price is significantly undervalued and at a key support, a level not seen since the beginning of COVID.
  • Shaw & Partners stated that the "share price overreaction ignores the solid business the Managing Director has built".
  • Elders delivered 39% underlying earnings growth to $232.1m, at the top-end guidance, that's a remarkable result.
  • The positive earnings result was significantly overshadowed by the near-term uncertainty created by recent extreme weather conditions but more importantly, the Managing Director Mark Allison's intentions to retire within the next 12 months after almost a decade of leadership at Elders.
  • High demand for agricultural commodities is expected to create favourable trading conditions in 1H FY23, which adds investor optimism at undervalued prices.

ASX & Economic Key Events


ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

OPTO For Investors Research


Article of the Day: Fund managers turn bullish on China stocks  

Podcast of the Day: BlackRock’s Carolyn Weinberg on the democratising power of ETFs
 

APAC Daily Report



 

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT


EXPECTATIONS: Energy HIGHER (higher oil prices) & Materials HIGHER on overall higher commodity metal prices.

Global Markets Headlines
 

