NYSE:DUOL - Duolingo Inc - BULLISH BIAS

Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.

The company has recently re-entered the Chinese market, which is the largest English language learning opportunity.

Although the Chinese market presents difficulty in monetisation and the possibility of change in the current political climate.

If Duolingo is able to penetrate deep into the Chinese market, it opens up an opportunity for a large increase in paying subscribers.

Given the company’s increasing presence in core markets and opportunities for further revenue generation through monetizing their upcoming Math app, the company should continue to enjoy comfortable growth over the coming years, solidifying its place as an educational institution.

Article of the Day: Albemarle, Ganfeng, AMTE Power: Which stock is ahead in the lithium battery race?



Podcast of the Day: Investment educator Brian Feroldi’s three principles for long-term investing



EXPECTATIONS: Energy HIGHER (higher oil prices) & Materials HIGHER on overall higher precious metal prices.



