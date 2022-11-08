Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 09/11/22

ASX Trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

08 Nov 2022, 21:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

Trading Idea of the Day


ASX:PLS - Pilbara Minerals Ltd - BEARISH BIAS (short term)

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
  • Lithium carbonate at all time high record and continues to go higher
  • Macquarie Bank has upgraded lithium stocks higher, adding to positivity
  • On flip side, technicals suggesting a potential short term downward movement based on RSI / momentum slowing down (something to monitor).
  • Price is also at a key weekly resistance, failing to break and forming a triple top (bearish chart pattern)

ASX & Economic Key Events


ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

OPTO For Investors Research


Article of the Day: Is Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse vision burdening Meta shares?

Podcast of the Day: Portfolio manager Michael Kao’s dollar wrecking ball theory

APAC Daily Report


Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT


EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil prices) & Materials HIGHER on overall higher base metal prices.

Global Markets Headlines
 

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


