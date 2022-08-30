Check out our daily ASX pre-market and AU macro outlook below!
APAC Daily
Market Snapshot & Highlights (as of 7 am AEST)
AUS Macro Table
Global Markets Commentary
Global Markets Headlines
- Fed’s Williams pushes back on market expectations of a rate cut next year (CNBC)
- UK inflation could top 22% as energy prices soar, Goldman Sachs warns (CNBC)
- Snap will lay off 20% of staff, report says (CNBC)
- European markets close lower on hawkish ECB comments, recession fears (CNBC)
- Oil slides more than 6% on inflation and Iraq exports (CNBC)
ASX Economic Calendar
Idea of the Day
(SEK – SEEK Ltd)
- Potential SELL
- Key levels on chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels
- Although employment is tight, the unemployment rate is 3.4%, as rate rises start to kick in in the coming months, we will see the unemployment rate tick up (Fed Chair Powell mentioned in his speed that it's going to get very tough for households).
Macro-Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar (TODAY)
Economic Calendar (YESTERDAY)
