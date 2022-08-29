Check out our daily ASX pre-market and AU macro outlook below!
AUS Macro Table
Global Markets Commentary
Global Markets Headlines
- Europe faces terrible winters for the next 5 to 10 years without a gas price cap, minister warns (CNBC)
- Chinese tech giants had their worst quarterly growth on record, thanks to Beijing’s zero-Covid policy (CNBC)
- China’s Shenzhen shuts electronics market to fight Covid outbreak (CNBC)
- Honda and LG Energy Solution to build $4.4 billion EV battery plant in U.S. (CNBC)
- Singapore considers tightening cryptocurrency trading by retail investors (CNBC)
- Oil settles up more than 4% on prospect of OPEC+ supply cut (CNBC)
- Twitter share price down 7.3% as bot debate heats up (OPTO)
- Dollar touches 20-year high, but kept in check by euro, as rates in focus (CNBC)
- It’s a matter of days or weeks before the Chinese yuan goes above 6.9 per U.S. dollar, says UBS (CNBC)
ASX Economic Calendar
