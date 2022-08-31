Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 78% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Need 4 Speed - Pre Market ASX Report - 01/09/22

ASX Market Board

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

31 Aug 2022, 23:00

Check out our daily ASX pre-market and AU macro outlook below!

 

Content Summary

  • APAC Daily
  • Market Snapshot & Highlights
  • Global Markets Headlines
  • ASX Economic Calendar
  • Trading Idea of the Day
  • Economic Calendars

APAC Daily

Market Snapshot & Highlights (as of 7 am AEST)

AUS Macro Table

Global Markets Commentary

Global Markets Headlines

ASX Economic Calendar

Trading Idea of the Day

(ORG – Origin Energy Ltd)

  • Potential BUY
  • Key levels on chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels
  • Energy prices are expected to soar as a result of supply issues globally due to the Russia/Ukraine war. Demand will naturally increase but supply will decrease which will lead to energy prices skyrocketing (which has already begun, especially in Europe)  with natural gas and electricity prices

Macro-Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Calendar (YESTERDAY)


