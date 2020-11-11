Materials and Energy stocks outperformance may signal a late stage secular bull market

The Covid-19 “vaccine optimism” risk-on trade had continued to be in the vogue for the second consecutive day but at a slower pace. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Russell 2000 advanced by 0.9% and 1.9% respectively while the more mega tech heavy weighted indices, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 declined by -0.1% and -1.7%.

S&P sectors intraday performance continued to be in favour for value/cyclical/defensive oriented stocks where Energy (+2.5%), Consumer Staples (+2.0%) and Industrials (+1.8%) took leadership positons while Information Technology (-1.9%) continued to underperform.

All in all, the reflation themed play has been intact if we remove the “noises” from last 2 weeks of political drama inherent from the US presidential election. In fact, the main catalyst that triggered the current bout of outperformance in value/cyclical oriented stocks is the rate of change of the US Treasury 10-year yield where its trend has been increasing steadily since 05 October 2020.

Interestingly based on sector rotation analysis from a longer time horizon perspective, outperformance of Materials and Energy (cyclical sensitive sectors) over the S&P 500 has tended to occur in the late stage of a long-term secular bullish phase in the stock market. For instance, the previous secular bull market peak of the S&P 500 occurred in October 2007 while Materials and Energy continued to outperform in the next 7 to 8 months and peaked later in May 2008 and June 2008 respectively.

Over to the foreign exchange market, the US dollar was almost unchanged against the majors as indicated by the US Dollar Index and a significant observation to note; it had tested and managed to bounce off from a long-term major ascending trendline in place since April 2011 low now acting as a support at 92.80 on Monday (09 Nov) for the second time in three months since early September 2020. In contrast, the USD/CNH (offshore yuan) continued to tread lower and ended yesterday’s US session at 6.5969, a 2-year plus low not seen since July 2018. In addition, the current bounce seen on the Gold futures (COMEX) is still below a short-term resistance zone of 1893/1907 after its Monday’s steep drop to retest its September 2020 swing low area of 1850.

Asian stock indices are exhibiting mix performances at this time of the writing, Japan’s Nikkei 225 (+1.5%), South Korea’s KOSPI 200 (+1.2%) and Australia’s ASX 200 (+1.26%) are posting solid gains while underperformers are Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Technology Index (-3.6%), Hang Seng Index (-0.07%), China’s CSI 300 (-0.3%) and Singapore’s Straits Times Index (-1.0%).

Chart of the day – Watch the 1.1860 major resistance on EUR/USD

Source: CMC Markets platform



