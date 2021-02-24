Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Choose country & language

Choose country & language

Start trading
Earnings

Lloyds resumes the dividend as Osorio bids adeu

Lloyds Banking Group

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

24 Feb 2021, 07:35

With Lloyds Banking Group share price currently trading at its highest levels this year, today’s full year numbers are a decent final legacy of outgoing CEO Antonio Horta-Osorio’s tenure in his ten years as head of the bank.

When he took over in January 2011, three years after the bank received a £20.5bn bailout from the UK government the bank was in a parlous state, despite a share price that was higher back then, than it is now.

Over the last ten years the bank has returned to profitability, as well as private ownership and while it hasn’t been an easy ride, by 2017 the bank managed to post a statutory profit of £5.3bn, as well as paying out the largest dividend ever to its shareholders of £2.3bn.

The last twelve months have been a big test for the bank, let alone the UK economy, however at no time were there any questions as to whether the bank would be able to deal with the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

When Lloyds reported back in Q3 the bank was able to show a return to profitability after posting a H1 loss of £602m, with £676m of that coming in Q2, after it increased its loan loss provisions by £300m to £4.1bn for the first nine months of the year.

This was lower than expected, and more encouragingly the bank was able to report a statutory Q3 pre-tax profit of just over £1bn, while also revising its estimate for full year loan losses to the lower end of a £4.5bn to £5.5bn range.

There was a concern that the recent lockdown and various restrictions that have been in place since November might impact the loan loss provision for Q4, especially given the bank revised its loan loss provision lower in Q3. These concerns proved to be wide of the mark with Q4 provisions increased by £128m, taking the total set aside for 2020 to £4.2bn. 

Today’s full year numbers have shown that statutory profits for Q4 came in at £792m, well above expectations of £471m, and taking statutory full year profits after tax to £1.39bn, a decline of 54% from last year.

Net interest margin for Q4 did improve slightly from Q3’s 2.4% rising to 2.46%, but still well below last year’s levels of 2.88%. It would appear that the recent steepening in UK yields has offset some of the weakness seen in Q3, however over the year they have still come down to an annualised 2.52%.

More importantly from a shareholder point of view the bank announced a dividend of 0.57p a share.  

The outlook continues to look highly uncertain given that a lot more of its customers are likely to find themselves in financial difficulty in the months ahead, however the bank said it expects to see a stabilisation in 2021, and that net interest margins should remain above 240 basis points over the next 12 months.

In its Q3 numbers the bank outlined how many payment holidays were granted as a result of the first lockdown, with loans totalling £68.3bn undergoing some form of forbearance over the last 12 months. Of that number only £1.7bn still has the first payment holiday in force.

Of the remaining payment holidays that were granted 89% of those have recommenced payments, with £5.8bn outstanding as at 16 February 2021. This was lower than the £6.4bn that was outstanding at the end of last year.

On mortgages the number came in at 489k, equating to customer balances of £61.9bn, up from 477k in Q3, and 338k on credit card balances, accounting for £1.7bn.

All in all today’s numbers from Lloyds appear to mark a nice postscript for outgoing CEO Antonio Horta Osorio, with the dividend resumed, and barring any mishaps a bank that looks well set to take advantage of a summer recovery in the UK economy. 


Latest from CMC

News

Fed and BOE speakers in focus, as inflation concerns increase

European markets underwent a mixed session yesterday, with the FTSE100 outperforming due to some decent gains

24 Feb 2021
News

Recent downside momentum seen in US technology stocks may take a breather
News

Easy does it for travel and leisure, as they underpin the FTSE100
News

Rising commodity prices weigh on stocks, UK unemployment set to rise

Related articles

News

Fed and BOE speakers in focus, as inflation concerns increase

European markets underwent a mixed session yesterday, with the FTSE100 outperforming due to some decent gains

24 Feb 2021
News

Recent downside momentum seen in US technology stocks may take a breather

Interesting movements were seen in the overnight US session where the major US stock indices have managed to trim their respective earlier steep intraday losses.

24 Feb 2021
News

Easy does it for travel and leisure, as they underpin the FTSE100

After a promising start European markets have struggled to maintain their early market optimism though it has been notable, we’ve seen decent gains continue in the likes of travel and leisure stocks,

23 Feb 2021