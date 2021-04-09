Coinbase IPO set to turn heads?

With the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies, attention has inevitably shifted towards the exchanges that they trade on. The upcoming Coinbase IPO, a direct listing, is something that investors have been looking forward to for a while.

With big things expected as platform gets set for its IPO, what will the initial Coinbase share price be?

Anticipation high for Coinbase IPO

The listing was initially scheduled for March, however Coinbase fell foul of the SEC, as well as reaching a $6.5m settlement with the CFTC over claims it was reporting false information over its transactions.

No new shares will be issued at the Coinbase IPO, with shares made available from existing investors looking to cash in some of their seed stakes, and take some profits, with the company estimated to have a value in the region of $80bn.

In its most recent quarterly update Coinbase announced that it expects to make between $730m to $800m in Q1. The company has 56m verified users and its latest results showed the company turned over $1.8bn in the first three months of its fiscal year.

This is more than the company made over the whole of 2020, when it generated revenue of $1.3bn. In terms of trading volumes, the last quarter saw turnover of $335bn, with assets on its platform rising to $223bn, with $122bn from what they called “institutional” users. Perhaps surprisingly Coinbase didn’t provide any guidance, citing the “inherent unpredictability” of its business.

The company did outline three separate scenarios for the year, with the most optimistic predicting around 7m monthly users, which is slightly higher from its current 6.1m monthly transacting users. There will be costs associated with the Coinbase IPO, as a result of the direct listing the company expects to incur expenses of $35m in Q2.

Cryptocurrencies heading for the mainstream?

With bitcoin already having more than doubled in the last six months and cryptocurrencies becoming more popular with more mainstream investors, it can certainly be argued that crypto has become more mainstream in the last 12 months.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has bought bitcoin and allowed customers to pay for Tesla cars with bitcoin, and the likes of Morgan Stanley now offer access to crypto markets to its wealthier clients.

It’s not just Bitcoin that is proving popular. There are a whole host of other cryptocurrencies that are becoming more tradeable, with the likes of Ethereum, Litecoin and Stellar Lumens hitting record highs this month.

Will the Coinbase IPO prove popular with retail investors? There’s little doubt that demand and interest is set to be high. The bigger question is whether any valuation is sustainable, particularly given how many governments aren’t particularly enamoured of crypto currencies, which means future regulation is likely to be a clear and present danger, and a probable headwind.

What will the Coinbase share price when the IPO hits the market? Keep an eye out for more analysis.



